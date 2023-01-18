MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is likely for the first day of our weekend due to a couple of low pressure areas sliding across our region. Saturday morning, expect a few showers (mainly along of S. of I-20). After Midday, rain will blanket the area with rounds of light to moderate rain that’ll last throughout the night. The rain will taper-off on Sunday morning, but there could still be a few showers around daybreak. However, the rain will be gone by the afternoon, and there could also be some sunshine peeks. Severe weather isn’t expected Saturday, but localized flooding is possible. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-2″ (on average).

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO