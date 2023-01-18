Read full article on original website
‘Drinks on Me’ play debuts at Meridian Little Theatre this Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are ready to have a groovy good time this weekend, the Meridian Little Theatre has a treat for you. The theater has a brand-new play called ‘Drinks On Me’ premiering this Saturday. The play is set in 70s, where the owners of...
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman. Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.
Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
Arti Gras Project Runway raises money for Hope Village
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Village teamed up with the Aces to host the Arti Gras Project Runway today. Name-brand gowns fit for Prom, Junior Auxiliary Ball or the Aces Arti Gras Ball were being sold for a fraction of their original cost, with all proceeds going to Hope Village for Children.
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
MCC baseball hosts “Hot Stove” event with former players and coaches
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College was hosting a night with the MCC baseball team: Hot Stove with a panel of former players and coaches. The panel included Louisiana Tech head coach and West Lauderdale alumni, Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Monroe head coach, Mike Federico, Little Rock Arkansas head coach, Chris Curry, and Southern Miss head coach, Scott Berry.
Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras, Arti Gras style
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Pull out your masquerade ball gowns, and masks as the streets of Meridian turn purple and gold to celebrate Mardi Gras but in a different way. The Meridian ACES are hosting the first-ever ArtiGras Ball. There will be many tents set up outside of Jeans in downtown Meridian. Each tent is going to be showing off many different pieces of art from local and out-of-state artists. There is also going to be live music and activities keeping the party going all night long.
Newton County girls soccer advances to round two of MHSAA playoffs
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County beat Pontotoc 2-1 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs to advance to the second round. Last season the Lady Cougars fell short of the playoffs so Saturday’s win was huge for the Cougars to prove that they belong there. Eighth grader, Mary Preston Williams and junior Emma Claire Thornton were the two goal scorers in the game.
Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway. Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., said crews will begin removing the existing asphalt Monday, with paving expected to begin later in the week. Work will take place between North Frontage Road and Front Street. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures during this time.
Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District announce a weapon was discovered in a bag carried by an individual attempting entry to a NEHS basketball game. The individual was denied entry by school resource officers. Additional law enforcement officers responded to assist and the situation ended safely without incident.
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
ECCC falls to Itawamba, now 1-3 in conference play
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - #24 Itawamba stormed into Decatur and left with a victory, 80-68. Despite the Warriors opening up hot from beyond the arc, they were outscored 33-24 in the first half. ECCC was able to keep up better in the second and scored more consistently, but 44 points were not enough.
Plan for a soggy Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is likely for the first day of our weekend due to a couple of low pressure areas sliding across our region. Saturday morning, expect a few showers (mainly along of S. of I-20). After Midday, rain will blanket the area with rounds of light to moderate rain that’ll last throughout the night. The rain will taper-off on Sunday morning, but there could still be a few showers around daybreak. However, the rain will be gone by the afternoon, and there could also be some sunshine peeks. Severe weather isn’t expected Saturday, but localized flooding is possible. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-2″ (on average).
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road. The precautionary advisory was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a broken water line. When pressure is restored,...
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
The rain clears and the sunshine returns
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and the sunshine will return later today. We do wake up to wet streets this morning as a cold front system moved across the area this early this morning bringing heavy rainfall and high winds. Gladly though, for the next few days there is not any rainfall to worry about. Highs are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. It will be a nice and comfortable day to get outside and enjoy.
Kemper County School District earns high ranking for graduation rates
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its 2021-2022 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest-ever statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Our very own Kemper County High School seniors showed out in a big way. The...
