ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gateway Will Consider Appointing A Superintendent: Here’s What Board Policies, And California Law, Require

By Annelise Pierce
shastascout.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

Parents Are Rethinking Education – And That’s A Good Thing

Education in California is experiencing a once-in-a-generation transformation, as tens of thousands of parents make crucial decisions about how and where their children learn. From reexamining curricula to exploring school choice options and non-traditional learning models, parents are eager to find better or supplementary learning environments for their children. During...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom

A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable

Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills

A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces results of $545.3 Million Green Bond Sale for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the results of today’s competitively bid $545.3 million bond sale on behalf of the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board). Proceeds of the sale will be used for municipal clean water projects that have been approved for funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) serves as conduit issuer of the bonds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC

LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

SF could lead the way on public power for California

The SF Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing today on the failures of PG&E—and set in motion what could be a valuable process for moving toward public power. The speakers at the hearing were clear and direct: As Antonio Diaz, organizational director at PODER, told the panel, “PG&E is a failed utility.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy