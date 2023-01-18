Gateway Will Consider Appointing A Superintendent: Here’s What Board Policies, And California Law, Require

Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Parents Are Rethinking Education – And That’s A Good Thing
Education in California is experiencing a once-in-a-generation transformation, as tens of thousands of parents make crucial decisions about how and where their children learn. From reexamining curricula to exploring school choice options and non-traditional learning models, parents are eager to find better or supplementary learning environments for their children. During...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Water Now Less Racist Thanks to New Racial Equity Action Plan
Save for the single member of the general public who spoke on the matter, the staff of, stakeholders in, and board of California’s Water Resource Control Board Wednesday heaped praise on the State Water Resources Control Board’s (SWCRB) first ever Racial Equity Action Plan. The plan, developed over...
proclaimerscv.com
California Gov. Newsom Allocates Record-Breaking Funds To Address Growing Homelessness Crisis
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco art gallery owner, went viral after using a hose to spray a homeless woman. He had previously called the police, but the woman was released back onto the street. He expressed regret, understanding it was wrong, but also voicing the frustration of millions of Californians over the encampments.
Paradise Post
University of California planning to expand outreach at 65 California community colleges
The University of California is planning to expand outreach at more than half of the state’s community colleges in an effort to increase the number of students who successfully transfer from those colleges. The 65 community colleges identified by UC serve a high proportion of low-income students and already...
Washington Examiner
Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom
A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
capitalandmain.com
Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable
Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills
A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
foreigndesknews.com
Ten Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California, Watchdog Group Claims
Millions upon millions of mail-in ballots in California have gone unaccounted for following the state’s first major test of its universal mail-in voting program, a watchdog group claimed this month. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said in a report this month that “10 million mail ballots [were] unaccounted for”...
Opinion: As Recession Looms, California’s Unemployment Insurance Must Be Fixed
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
California bill would allow Mexican students near border to pay in-state community college tuition
A new bill introduced in California would allow some low-income Mexico students to be exempted from nonresident tuition fees when attending community colleges.
publicnewsservice.org
State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up
Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces results of $545.3 Million Green Bond Sale for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the results of today’s competitively bid $545.3 million bond sale on behalf of the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board). Proceeds of the sale will be used for municipal clean water projects that have been approved for funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) serves as conduit issuer of the bonds.
Victim of anti-Asian harassment in Fresno reflects on experience as hate crimes rise statewide
A little over a year ago, a Fresno man was at a local restaurant with his wife eating breakfast when they became targets of racial harassment.
aclusocal.org
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System: California's Historic Racial Justice Act
Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
An Auto Insurance Crisis Is Looming In California
These big name providers are on the verge of cancelling policies with California drivers.
foxla.com
'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC
LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead
SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.
Talon Marks
Californians don’t vote with the Democratic Party; they vote with Newsom
The 2022 general election’s ballot measures went exactly as expected; the tribal and gambling initiatives failed, as well as the dialysis and wealth tax measures. The flavored tobacco ban was upheld, arts funding was increased and abortion was added as a right in the state constitution. This was fully...
48hills.org
SF could lead the way on public power for California
The SF Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing today on the failures of PG&E—and set in motion what could be a valuable process for moving toward public power. The speakers at the hearing were clear and direct: As Antonio Diaz, organizational director at PODER, told the panel, “PG&E is a failed utility.”
Comments / 1