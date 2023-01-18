Nia Long and Storm Reid may play an estranged mother-daughter duo in their internet-age thriller "Missing," but the two actors actually have a tight-knit bond IRL. In speaking with POPSUGAR, Reid, 19, admits she was "super nervous" to meet Long, 52, as she didn't know what to expect from the industry vet. "You never know if a person that you have admired and grown up watching, if they're going to be, like, nice people," the young star explains. "Because some people are just not nice people."

1 DAY AGO