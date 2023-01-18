ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Cops charge two 14-year-old boys with burglarizing Route 58 businesses

Riverhead Town Police have arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection with burglaries of two Route 58 businesses. Police said in a press release last night that officers responded to Crystal Garden restaurant at 747 Old Country Road Friday at 8:16 a.m. on the report of a burglary there. Responding patrol officers discovered that a second burglary had occurred at Maggie Nails, located at 751 Old Country Road.
RIVERHEAD, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment

A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conkli…
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests

#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

