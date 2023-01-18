Read full article on original website
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
Cops charge two 14-year-old boys with burglarizing Route 58 businesses
Riverhead Town Police have arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection with burglaries of two Route 58 businesses. Police said in a press release last night that officers responded to Crystal Garden restaurant at 747 Old Country Road Friday at 8:16 a.m. on the report of a burglary there. Responding patrol officers discovered that a second burglary had occurred at Maggie Nails, located at 751 Old Country Road.
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Fairfield County
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County.It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton.During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked Nissan …
syossetjerichotribune.com
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
19-Year-Old Suffers Skull Fracture During Baseball Bat Attack In Riverhead, Police Say
A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group of people on Long Island and struck with a baseball bat. Riverhead Police officers responded to an area hospital at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that an assault victim was at the hospital, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
Police: 19-year-old assaulted, seriously injured by numerous unknown men in Riverhead
News 12 has been told officers responded to a hospital after a reported victim was taken there.
Cops: Man, 19, seriously injured in assault by group of men outside Roanoke Avenue apartment complex Tuesday afternoon
Riverhead Police are seeking information about an assault that took place Tuesday afternoon at the Fairfield apartment complex on Roanoke Avenue that sent a man to the hospital with a fractured skull and other serious injuries. Police said a group of unknown males attacked a 19-year-old male in a parking...
Man Breaks Employee's Jaw In Attack At Syosset Home Depot, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attacking an employee at a Home Depot on Long Island. The incident happened in June 2022 at the Home Depot in Syosset, located on Jericho Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said at around 12:30...
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment
A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conkli…
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Would-Be Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Long Beach Man, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said an 88-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown man...
Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests
#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
