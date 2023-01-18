Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Arrows warm up, clip Cardinals 58-42
True to form, through most of the 2022-23 campaign, the Pipestone Area girls’ basketball team was slow to warm to the task in the opening tilt of Friday night’s girl/boys Big South Conference doubleheader in Redwood Falls. Forced to take an early timeout after falling behind 10-3 in...
pipestonestar.com
PAS boys dominate RWV, claim 73-48 BSC victory
Taking advantage of a program currently in flux and struggling to find its identity, the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team made quick work of the Redwood Valley Cardinals – claiming a 73-48 Big South Conference victory Friday night in Redwood Falls. Completely stifling the RWV attack over the...
pipestonestar.com
Opioid settlement planning meetings to begin soon
Discussions about how to best utilize funds from opioid settlements are expected to begin in February. Settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will bring more than $300 million to Minnesota counties and cities over an 18-year period. Of that, Pipestone County is expected to receive $340,823.75. Pipestone County Administrator Steve Ewing said on Jan. 10 that the county had already received about $65,000.
Comments / 0