Discussions about how to best utilize funds from opioid settlements are expected to begin in February. Settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will bring more than $300 million to Minnesota counties and cities over an 18-year period. Of that, Pipestone County is expected to receive $340,823.75. Pipestone County Administrator Steve Ewing said on Jan. 10 that the county had already received about $65,000.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO