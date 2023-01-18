ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqDCc_0kJ85SlP00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll.

Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”

Folio is a weekly local entertainment magazine that has been in business since 1987.

To learn more about the Folio Weekly “Best of Jax” winners, visit folioweekly.com.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Mayo Clinic looking to fill up to 365 open roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Attention job seekers! Mayo Clinic is hosting a hiring event for more than 300 open positions. This event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. Mayo representatives will also be discussing lab and pathology careers on this virtual webinar. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Crews working structure fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years

Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy