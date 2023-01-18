Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll.

Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”

Folio is a weekly local entertainment magazine that has been in business since 1987.

To learn more about the Folio Weekly “Best of Jax” winners, visit folioweekly.com.

