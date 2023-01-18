Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Paying Tribute To Late Jay Briscoe, Main Event Note
Jay Briscoe, 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Pwinsider is reporting that this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Kenny King will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit main event matchup. The broadcast commences on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Tried Several Times To Use The Briscoes
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers having “Jay” armbands during their matches. As we previously reported here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown
On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Tag team top contender’s tournament first round: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Notes From Wednesday Night’s Tribute Show To Jay Briscoe
We have some additional details from Wednesday night’s tribute show to Jay Briscoe to report. The show was filmed following AEW Dynamite and Rampage. Pwinsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were rushed to be brought in for the event. AEW President Tony Khan and ROH also wanted...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Cutting More Employees
WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that even more names are about to be released as well. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is doing office cuts right now. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who is being cut.
ewrestlingnews.com
Darius Martin Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Jay Briscoe
Darius Martin recently shared a heartwarming exchange with the late Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Earlier this week, Jay Briscoe was involved in a fatal car accident, where his daughters also suffered life-altering injuries. Darius took to Twitter to share how Jay was always supportive...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News: Liv Morgan In Dark Match, WWE Alumnus Backstage
A couple of tidbits to report from this Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, which emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, are listed as follows:. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was backstage at this week’s TV tapings. Gowen was visiting with his family at the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Following Friday night’s episode of Rampage, AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The updated card for the January 25th show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong (1/21/23)
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time on NJPW World and will be available on-demand shortly after airing. You can check out the complete card below:. NJPW Strong Openweight...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Fort Pierce, Florida: Perez vs. Jade
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Fort Pierce, Florida. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. * Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. After the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom. * Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo. * Rip Fowler and Jagger...
Comments / 0