Gochi Ez

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.
Gin Lee

Old-fashioned banana pudding

Late last night, I prepared my homemade vanilla wafers and today I will be making my old-fashioned banana pudding. I don't cut any corners with this recipe. Meaning, I make the entire recipe start to finish from scratch. Hope y'all will enjoy it!
MINT CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES + BOXED CAKE MIX HACKS

Mint Chocolate Cupcakes are made easily with our boxed cake mix hacks! These cupcakes with boxed cake mix are dipped in a chocolate glaze and topped with smooth mint buttercream. Topped with a mint marshmallow frosting and a chocolate glaze, these chocolate mint cupcakes are absolutely heavenly. This mint chocolate...
Precious Duck's Trip Through Security Is Making People's Day

Just when we thought it was only dogs that people brought everywhere, we came across TikTok user @seducktiv on our timeline. Apparently, ducks are the new dogs! And especially Wrinkle the duck. He's everywhere!. Wrinkle recently was at a festival, which of course had a security checkpoint that everyone has...
National Cheese Lovers Day: 5 Things to Know

Here are 5 things every cheese lover needs to know for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20. 1. The official word for someone who loves cheese is turophile. This word got its start back in the 1930s and never really caught on—saying cheese lovers might just be easier.
Why restaurants churn out mountains of butter: ‘It’s hard to identify if any amount is enough’

At Melbourne restaurant Etta, Rosheen Kaul browns rich Jersey milk butter until it resembles caramel. After smoking it over a red gum fire for hours, the chef chills it, whips it and presents the spread with smoked salt alongside the restaurant’s sourdough bread. “In the past, we’ve done a wild garlic butter, a white soy and garlic butter and a few other iterations – a favourite being our roast chicken fat and maple syrup butter with chives, lemon and crispy chicken skin.” But smoked brown butter remains the biggest hit and backs up trend watchers’ claims that “butter’s appeal is eternal”.
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

