Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Related
Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to
We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.
intheknow.com
3-year-old declares hilarious reason for why he can’t eat his noddles: ‘I don’t eat noodles!’
The journey to manhood is often plagued with noodles. At least, that’s the case for this three-year-old little boy, as shown in a hilarious TikTok that his mother, who goes by the username @littlebigcuz, shared. @littlebigcuz. #fyp. ♬ original sound – user78660687019. The clip opens with a shot...
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Old-fashioned banana pudding
Late last night, I prepared my homemade vanilla wafers and today I will be making my old-fashioned banana pudding. I don't cut any corners with this recipe. Meaning, I make the entire recipe start to finish from scratch. Hope y'all will enjoy it!
Wife on father-in-law: "He tells me I've gained weight all the time; I can't eat anything in his house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Visiting your in-laws is not always the most relaxing experience, and helping them in the kitchen may often require different cooking skills or re-learning some of the things you already know.
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
butterwithasideofbread.com
MINT CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES + BOXED CAKE MIX HACKS
Mint Chocolate Cupcakes are made easily with our boxed cake mix hacks! These cupcakes with boxed cake mix are dipped in a chocolate glaze and topped with smooth mint buttercream. Topped with a mint marshmallow frosting and a chocolate glaze, these chocolate mint cupcakes are absolutely heavenly. This mint chocolate...
Woman Goes All Out for Friend’s Baby Shower and None of Her Friends Showed Up
It's a bitter pill to swallow when you realize that while you may have a bunch of friends that the majority of them aren't going to be there for you when you want or need them the most. Wanting to share good things happening in your life with someone else...
pethelpful.com
Precious Duck's Trip Through Security Is Making People's Day
Just when we thought it was only dogs that people brought everywhere, we came across TikTok user @seducktiv on our timeline. Apparently, ducks are the new dogs! And especially Wrinkle the duck. He's everywhere!. Wrinkle recently was at a festival, which of course had a security checkpoint that everyone has...
New York City Hotel Comes with an Amazing Bathroom Surprise
We spend a lot of time in New York City and my wife is really good at finding nice hotels at a price that won't bust the budget. Our last trip to the city put us in a nice hotel at a decent rate and it even came with history, and a few surprises in the bathroom, of all places.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
foodgressing.com
National Cheese Lovers Day: 5 Things to Know
Here are 5 things every cheese lover needs to know for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20. 1. The official word for someone who loves cheese is turophile. This word got its start back in the 1930s and never really caught on—saying cheese lovers might just be easier.
Why restaurants churn out mountains of butter: ‘It’s hard to identify if any amount is enough’
At Melbourne restaurant Etta, Rosheen Kaul browns rich Jersey milk butter until it resembles caramel. After smoking it over a red gum fire for hours, the chef chills it, whips it and presents the spread with smoked salt alongside the restaurant’s sourdough bread. “In the past, we’ve done a wild garlic butter, a white soy and garlic butter and a few other iterations – a favourite being our roast chicken fat and maple syrup butter with chives, lemon and crispy chicken skin.” But smoked brown butter remains the biggest hit and backs up trend watchers’ claims that “butter’s appeal is eternal”.
WWL-TV
Oh, baby! The history behind the king cake tradition
If you get the baby, the next King Cake is on you. But how did the Mardi Gras tradition start?
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0