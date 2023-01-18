ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Two Somerville teens charged in BB gun shootings at Bridgewater Commons

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago
BRIDGEWATER - Two Somerville residents have been charged with weapons offenses after township police investigated two reports of people being shot with BB pellets at the Bridgewater Commons.

Isaiah C. Smith, 19, was charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Corey Q. Robinson, 19, has been charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and simple assault.

According to Mitzak, at about 6:59 p.m. Jan. 4, a victim reported being shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun while walking outside the Bridgewater Commons with her 1-year-old child. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel.

At about 7:22 p.m. Jan. 14, the chief said, the second reported while walking outside the mall near the AMC Theater he was shot in the back of the head by, what he believed to be, a BB or pellet gun. He told police he saw a white sedan driving past him at the time where he believed the shot had come from.

The victim was not injured.

The chief said that Bridgewater detectives through their investigation were able to identify the suspects.

Bridgewater police:Man charged with assaulting McDonald's worker, spitting at officers

Detectives applied for a search warrant for the vehicle which was owned Smith and inside the vehicle they found an Airsoft pistol, with the orange tip removed, making the gun appear as if it was a genuine Glock handgun, Mitzak said.

Police also found Airsoft pellets during the search.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Bridgewater Det. Sgt. Steve Zeichner at (908) 722-4111, Ext. 4183.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your

