Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Rare NY Olympic History Found In Upstate Warehouse After 42 Years
Ask any New Yorker about the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games and you’ll likely find a deep sense of pride. It was an iconic chapter of American sports history, after all. (And the “Miracle on Ice” sentiment has certainly come back around in a major way in the past year.) Now you can own a rare piece of Lake Placid Olympic history that waited 42 years in an Upstate warehouse for the right person.
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
Regal Cinemas To Close Upstate New York Theaters In Bankruptcy
Even with billion dollar blockbusters like Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and the latest Marvel offerings, Regal Cinemas can't stop its slow spiral through bankruptcy. Now Regal's parent company is closing the doors on multiple Upstate New York theaters. These Regal Are "Now Showing" Themselves Out. An...
New York City Hotel Comes with an Amazing Bathroom Surprise
We spend a lot of time in New York City and my wife is really good at finding nice hotels at a price that won't bust the budget. Our last trip to the city put us in a nice hotel at a decent rate and it even came with history, and a few surprises in the bathroom, of all places.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms
When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made
Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
Fast-Acting Students Snuff Out Fire inside Siena Townhouse
Some fast-acting college students prevented a frightening scene from worsening in Loudonville yesterday. Thankfully, no one was hurt when a fire spread throughout their townhouse on the campus of Siena College on Tuesday. Judging by photos shared by the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department, it's a good thing the students acted...
