Mannington, WV

WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing

WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
GYPSY, WV
WDTV

Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Fire claims life in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
WHEELING, WV

