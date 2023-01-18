Read full article on original website
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
Ohio police say witness had face cut by knife; Female victim whereabouts unknown in assault
Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470 The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM. Officials say a woman observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride. The witness […]
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
Task force secures 57g of meth, 184g of marijuana, 6 guns, $20,270 in residential search
GLENMORE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A months-long investigation in the Randolph County area has culminated with the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial amount of substances and firearms. Task Force Commander Corporal D. L. VanMeter of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January...
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
Ohio Deputies looking for man that assaulted woman near Park and Ride off Ohio Interstate
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
13-year-old charged with homicide released with no bail
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m. in Clairton.
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Former Taylor County principal indicted on child neglect, firearm charges
Indictments were returned against 28 people by the January 2023 Grand Jury in Taylor County, including those against a former area principal.
WDTV
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest
WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WDTV
Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
Metro News
Fire claims life in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
