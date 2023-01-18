Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools

Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK

The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride.

Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, just about every big-name program has jumped into the mix, including the Buckeyes' arch rival, Michigan, with head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly paying Raiola a visit on Wednesday.

We now know which schools are standing out the most to Railoa.

Raiola told Chad Simmons of On3 that Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC are currently the top schools in his recruitment.

"Georgia, USC, Nebraska and Oregon have really been in communication with me the most," Raiola said. "Those schools have been really consistent and I like the coaches I have been speaking with."

It's not a surprise to see Georgia or USC atop the list for any offensive recruit these days. The Bulldogs just demolished TCU to win their second consecutive national championship. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley churned out his third Heisman Trophy winning quarterback as a head coach during his first season at USC.

The Cornhuskers and Ducks, on the other hand, might come as a bit of a surprise. But Raiola has deep ties to Nebraska, as his father, Dominic Raiola, played center for the Cornhuskers from 1998-2000 and his uncle Donovan Raiola currently serves as the offensive line coach under Matt Rhule. Oregon has recruited well under Lanning and should be in need of a starting quarterback following this season, when starter Bo Nix exhausts his college eligibility.

It does not sound as though Raiola has narrowed his recruitment to only the four named schools, and it's a safe bet that others will continue to try to recruit him.

With 11 months remaining until the early signing period for 2024 prospects, there could still be several twists and turns in store for Raiola's recruitment.