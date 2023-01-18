ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Chilly overnight with some more sunshine Saturday

It will remain mostly clear and crisp overnight with some more sunshine Saturday, but rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. It will remain mostly clear and crisp overnight with some more sunshine Saturday, but rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Weather Tonight and Sunday

Good Saturday, folks. We have made it to the weekend and we have winter weather moving in later tonight. This messy setup looks to bring rain and snow into the Bluegrass state, with some areas getting in on accumulations. Once into next week, a bigger storm will threaten our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023

While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023. While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WXII 12

Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Heart health issue on the rise

Experts are saying that across the nation doctors are seeing an increase of younger people coming to them with heart problems. To figure out what doctors are experiencing in East Tennessee, Cardiologist Dr. Emmanuel Isang from UT Medical center stops by WATE. Heart health issue on the rise. Experts are...
TENNESSEE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities

With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
TENNESSEE STATE
waynecountynews.net

Green Mountain License Plate Now Expired in TN

Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, January 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
TENNESSEE STATE

