Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Chilly overnight with some more sunshine Saturday
It will remain mostly clear and crisp overnight with some more sunshine Saturday, but rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. It will remain mostly clear and crisp overnight with some more sunshine Saturday, but rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Weather Tonight and Sunday
Good Saturday, folks. We have made it to the weekend and we have winter weather moving in later tonight. This messy setup looks to bring rain and snow into the Bluegrass state, with some areas getting in on accumulations. Once into next week, a bigger storm will threaten our region.
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WATE
Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023
While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023. While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m.
WXII 12
Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
Top 3 Tennessee Swimming Holes that are a Feast for the Eyes!
If you've been to Tennessee, you've probably visited your share of lakes and waterfalls. We travel all around Tennessee hiking, kayaking, and exploring Tennessee's great outdoors. There is only one thing that stops me in my tracks every time. I even forget to start taking pictures! That thing is an emerald/blue-colored pool of water.
WATE
Heart health issue on the rise
Experts are saying that across the nation doctors are seeing an increase of younger people coming to them with heart problems. To figure out what doctors are experiencing in East Tennessee, Cardiologist Dr. Emmanuel Isang from UT Medical center stops by WATE. Heart health issue on the rise. Experts are...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities
With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
waynecountynews.net
Green Mountain License Plate Now Expired in TN
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, January 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
smithcountyinsider.com
Cross country travelers stopped for faulty tail light resulting in methamphetamine charges
On December 14th, Sergeant Junior Fields stopped a green 2022 Chrysler Van after observing the vehicle had no working tail lights. The two females indicated that they were traveling from California to Tennessee. The officer identified that the two had two marijuana cigarettes and a THC vape that said they bought in Arizona.
Comments / 0