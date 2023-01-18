Read full article on original website
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge
From checkered shoes to an orange suit, Susan and Roy Hughes started their marriage Vol-style.
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don't need to worry.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn't a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens.
How at-home solar is evolving: From ‘green’ to protecting from disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Solar is making headlines across the Southeast. In mid-January, a $2.5 billion investment for solar energy was announced in Georgia, and following December's TVA power blackouts, solar energy is turning heads – and changing a few minds.
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
Heather visits River’s Edge Christian Academy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had a fun visit with all of the second grade students at River's Edge Christian Academy in North Knox County. They've been learning about weather, so she showed how broadcast Meteorologists work on the math and science part of forecasting before the news starts.
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
North 40 Truck Stop sells to Pilot
The Pilot Flying J corporation, headquartered in Knoxville, officially has bought the property where the North 40 Truck Stop has ruled for the past 40 years. North 40 first opened its doors in 1982. Those doors closed on Jan. 9 for the last time.
