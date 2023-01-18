ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

Your headlines from 1/20 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Jefferson County details, State to cut HIV funding, remembering David Crosby. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, Susan and Roy Hughes started their marriage Vol-style. Family dead in murder-suicide. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
OAK RIDGE, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Heather visits River’s Edge Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had a fun visit with all of the second grade students at ﻿River’s Edge Christian Academy in North Knox County. They’ve been learning about weather, so she showed how broadcast Meteorologists work on the math and science part of forecasting before the news starts. Then how we simplify that and give people the basics on what they need to know.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

North 40 Truck Stop sells to Pilot

The Pilot Flying J corporation, headquartered in Knoxville, officially has bought the property where the North 40 Truck Stop has ruled for the past 40 years. North 40 first opened its doors in 1982. Those doors closed on Jan. 9 for the last time. “I am not sure if it...
KNOXVILLE, TN

