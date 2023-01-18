Mason Crosby, his Packers teammates chug a beer, kick the can while ice fishing up north and it's must-see

Punter Pat O’Donnell doesn’t quite have the Charlie Berens schtick down yet — we’re gonna need at least one “ope” — but extra points to him and his Green Bay Packers teammates for doing as Wisconsinites do in winter.

Kicker Mason Crosby, long snapper Jack Coco and O’Donnell bundled up and took to the snow and ice of Minocqua to demonstrate the proper way to catch a can of beer through an ice fishing hole, chug it, hold it, punt it, make your in-person audience giggle and help out a worthy cause, and all in under a minute.

Last fall, O’Donnell introduced Lake Louie’s Hang Time Pale Ale to help raise money for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation . During the holidays, he launched the Hang Time Challenge on social media, asking people to chug a beer for five seconds (Gatorade or water for under-21 fans), then kick a football and tag five other people to do the same. Teammates and brewers have taken him up on it, including Packers running back AJ Dillon .

Crosby took his turn at the challenge in an Instagram video shot not far off shore of a frozen lake in the northwoods, where the can of Hang Time gets pulled from the water and tossed to Crosby, who does the chug, then kicks it to Coco, who finishes it off and punts it with more height than distance, much to the delight of the kids watching.

O’Donnell calls all the action in his best “let me hold dat der” accent, a la Wisconsin comedian Berens . Commenters gave the men props for "peak Wisconsin energy" and enjoying what the state has to offer after the Packers season is over.

The three Packers players also showed up over the weekend at Lake Tomahawk Meat Market in Lake Tomahawk to buy rib-eye steaks and filets for grilling during their snowmobiling and ice fishing trip, as reported by WSAW-TV in Wausau.

Kendra Meinert is an entertainment and feature writer at the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert .

More: Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown' pits Packers vs. Bills in a tasty battle for 'Yum-bardi Trophy'

More: Snowy owl flies back into the wild after nearly a year of care at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Green Bay Press Gazette's special offers at greenbaypressgazette.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Mason Crosby, his Packers teammates chug a beer, kick the can while ice fishing up north and it's must-see