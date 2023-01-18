ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie’s Cause of Death Not Yet Revealed After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Life and Style Weekly
Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest , and her cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Presley was examined on January 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani , a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN on Wednesday, January 18. More tests will be conducted in order to identify the circumstances of the singer-songwriter’s sudden death.

Celebrities Who Died in 2023: Remembering the Stars We Lost This Year

Elvis and Priscilla Presley ’s daughter suffered from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home on Thursday, January 12. She was rushed to the hospital once paramedics arrived to perform CPR on Lisa,  according to TMZ . Responders were able to regain a pulse while they were still at her residence, according to the outlet.

Priscilla, 77, confirmed the devastating news of Lisa’s death in a statement to People that day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us," the Elvis and Me author said in her statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3zZQ_0kJ83MV100

Just two days beforehand, Lisa was seen supporting Elvis star Austin Butler at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards , where he even paid tribute to her during his acceptance speech after taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 32, said onstage while looking at the two women. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla — I love you forever."

She also praised Austin that evening on the red carpet during a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight , describing his performance as her father “truly mind-blowing.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told the outlet of the biopic. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Lisa’s tragic death came three years after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020. At the time, a source exclusively told In Touch that the family was “devastated” following the news.

“They’re all worried about Lisa now,” the insider said. “The family is gathering together.”

Meet Late Singer Lisa Marie Presley’s Children and Blended Family

In addition to Benjamin, Lisa Marie also shared daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough and twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood .

Although Lisa was notably quiet on social media in the months before her death, her last Twitter and Instagram post was dedicated to her late son.

“In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about grief which was posted today on @people,” the “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” artist captioned her post at the time. “I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way.”

