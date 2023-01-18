Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
msn.com
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
Jeremy Renner Has Been Released From The Hospital Following His Life-Threatening Accident
It's been a tough couple of weeks for Jeremy Renner fans. After being crushed in a snow plow incident on New Year's Day, the "Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel star remained in critical condition for some time thanks to orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. Though the star eventually began posting positive messages on social media, even mustering the energy to share a photo of himself with his "renowned" ICU staff, his haggard appearance had some fans worried and frustrated. At the time of his injury, a 911 caller was so scared that she allegedly screamed over the phone about Renner, who was moaning and bleeding heavily (via Today).
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner's Family Provides Health Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner's family has offered fans another update on his progress after that scary accident. Speaking to People Magazine, Kym Renner, his sister, explained that they're thrilled with his recovery progress so far. New Year's Day brought the terrible news that the Marvel star had fallen in the snow. The 52-year-old was trying to help someone who got stuck with his snow plow. Somehow, the vehicle got free and in the rush to stop its movement, Renner was caught under the wheels of the plow. The Hawkeye star was airlifted to a hospital where he's been ever since that day. Check out how happy the family is down below!
Jeremy Renner reveals he's out of the hospital following serious New Year's Day accident
After a potentially deadly accident on January 1, Jeremy Renner has revealed he's home from the hospital. In a reply to a tune-in post from the official Twitter account for his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, the 52-year-old Marvel movie star noted Monday evening, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," followed by a pair of prayer emojis and a heart.
TMZ.com
Jeremy Renner Says He Shattered Over 30 Bones In Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner just revealed the full extent of his injuries from his snowplow accident ... saying he shattered more than 30 bones in his body!!. The actor took to Instagram Saturday morning to give fans an update on his condition ... and that's when he dropped the bomb. He said,...
Jeremy Renner misses his "happy place" while recovering from snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner continues his recovery in a Nevada hospital following injuries he suffered after a snow plow accident on January 1, but admits he's "missing home." The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a picture of a snowy area outside of what appears to be his house in Reno, Nevada.
Comments / 0