Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
Pot 'sticking out of' pants pocket leads to felony drug arrest at New Kensington hotel
New Kensington police arrested a man on felony drug charges after staff at a local motel reported that he refused to leave and was following a woman around the parking lot. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 1, they found Melvin Ray Saunders asleep in the lobby. They charged him with drug possession after he was searched, according to a criminal complaint.
WJAC TV
DA: Bellefonte man sentenced to prison time in domestic-related shooting
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man was sentenced to prison time Thursday for his role in a domestic-related shooting last June. District Attorney Bernie Cantorna confirmed that 28-year-old Kyle Hockenberry will serve 3 to 8 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats.
wccsradio.com
JOHNSTOWN MAN HURT IN WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police released more details regarding a crash earlier this week in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported Wednesday around 11:26 p.m., and it sent Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 422 East near Diehl Road. Troopers say a car driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane.
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Cambria Co. care worker accused of alleged overdose while caring for patient
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say a local care worker is facing charges after being accused of allegedly overdosing while caring for a patient. Authorities say last February, troopers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an "uncooperative" EMS patient. Investigators say...
WJAC TV
PSP: Bedford couple accused of stealing, cashing over $5K in forged checks
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a local couple is facing dozens of counts of forgery and theft-related charges, accused of stealing several checks from a relative. Troopers say Dwaine and Margo Morris allegedly stole the checks and forged the relative's signature in order...
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Allegedly Tells Girlfriend ‘I Am Going to Kill You’
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Michael Blaha, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on January 19. Around 7:26 p.m....
Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
wccsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH
Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
wccsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
WJAC TV
Officials: Suspect in custody following threat investigation in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a...
‘Nobody will win.’ Centre County man who shot his father heading to state prison
His father repeatedly said during the sentencing hearing that he did not want his son arrested. “My son has done enough time in my heart for what he done.”
18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING STATE TROOPERS TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
A sentencing hearing will be held in Indiana County Court today for a Homer City man charged with assaulting state troopers in August of 2021. Court documents show 31-year-old Charles Brantley Ross will go before District Judge Thomas Bianco at 8:30 this morning for his sentencing hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious injuries, along with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting for an incident on August 7, 2021.
Comments / 0