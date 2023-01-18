ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
News 12

Dutchess man found guilty of killing girlfriend with car

A Dutchess County man is now facing 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend with his car. William Dickie, 43, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office says Dickie ran over his girlfriend,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

1-Car Crash Shuts Down Hudson Valley Road

A road in the Hudson Valley was briefly closed after a vehicle slammed into trees and a small dirt hill. The crash happened in Mahopac Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 3:30 p.m. on Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. The road was shut down for a short p…
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Firefighters in the Hudson Valley Extinguish Blaze After Vehicle Catches Fire [PICS]

Some very quick thinking and action from Hudson Valley firefighters may have saved a life over the weekend. Firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to a report that a vehicle had burst into flames. And while no structures were exposed to the blaze, according to officials, a driver suffered burns and had to be transported to a local trauma center for treatment.
SOMERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

