Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
Man, 61, killed by intoxicated driver in LI diner parking lot: police
A man was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a Long Island diner Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County Police said Thursday.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warning of local scammer
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the area about an ongoing phone scam. The scam includes someone calling people and claiming to be a part of the Sheriff's Office, asking for money.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
News 12
Dutchess man found guilty of killing girlfriend with car
A Dutchess County man is now facing 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend with his car. William Dickie, 43, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office says Dickie ran over his girlfriend,...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Attempted Murder Parolee Nabbed After Robbery, U-Haul Chase In Troy, Police Say
A man who spent years in prison for attempted murder is facing more time behind bars after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through the region in a U-Haul box truck, authorities said. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were initially called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, with...
Angry Rider Pulls Gun On Uber Driver At Colonie Hotel, Police Say
A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger ended with the customer pulling a gun on the driver at a hotel in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Tru by Hilton in Colonie, located on Albany-Shaker Road, according to Colonie Police.
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
1-Car Crash Shuts Down Hudson Valley Road
A road in the Hudson Valley was briefly closed after a vehicle slammed into trees and a small dirt hill. The crash happened in Mahopac Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 3:30 p.m. on Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. The road was shut down for a short p…
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
Firefighters in the Hudson Valley Extinguish Blaze After Vehicle Catches Fire [PICS]
Some very quick thinking and action from Hudson Valley firefighters may have saved a life over the weekend. Firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to a report that a vehicle had burst into flames. And while no structures were exposed to the blaze, according to officials, a driver suffered burns and had to be transported to a local trauma center for treatment.
Crews Battling Massive Fire At Business In Colonie (Developing)
Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at a business in the region Friday evening, Jan. 20. Firefighters in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. with reports of a large commercial fire burning in Colonie on Kings Road. The address given is for BBL Construction. Pictures shared by...
