Read full article on original website
Related
Flo Rida Reportedly Wins $82 Million Lawsuit Against Celsius Energy Drink, Sips Can After Winning
Flo Rida just had a massive win in court, scoring a victory over the fitness drink company Celsius to the reported tune of $82 million. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the verdict was announced in Flo Rida's case against the drink company, in which the jury sided with the Florida rap-crooner. Video of the "Low" rhymer giving his victory speech is going viral. In the clip, Flo Rida stands behind a podium with a can of Celsius in hand.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Flo Rida Winning Lawsuit, He Responds In Comments
Flo just recently won an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink for unfulfilled payments. 50 Cent just shouted out Flo Rida for winning an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink after he claimed they owed him money and stock. From one hip-hop entrepreneur to the other, it seems a million dollars worth of game can take you up to 82 of those. Moreover, Flo even responded to 50’s IG post, which was a headline of the “Right Round” rapper’s victory.
musictimes.com
Flo Rida Net Worth 2023: Rapper Awarded Over 2000x Originally Demanded Amount in Legal Case [Details]
Wednesday, a Broward County, Florida jury awarded Flo Rida $82.6 million in his breach of contract suit against energy drink manufacturer Celsius, whom he claimed attempted to conceal revenues from him. This is over 2000x than the original amount he was just demanding for!. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old rapper...
WSB Radio
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar...
AOL Corp
Sipping on a can of Celsius, Flo Rida celebrates lawsuit win over breached brand deals
A Broward jury on Wednesday awarded platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida more than $82 million in his lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius. After the verdict was read, Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, sipped on a can of Celsius. “This was a long journey, but we prevailed,” the...
Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Remains Owner of Her Music Catalog in Divorce Settlement
MC Lyte has many things to be thankful for this year, one being that she is legally a free woman. News outlets are reporting that the rapper’s divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche is officially finalized. In a list of things MC Lyte can keep, she will remain the rightful owner of her music catalog and its royalties, which goes back to the late 1980s.
T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial
The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him. The defense witness list, according to...
Can cash bail reform catch on in Miami-Dade? Some cities ‘ring the alarm’ in opposition
Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez said cities should “be united in a front to uphold the laws that we ask our law enforcement to enforce.”
Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying In Megan Thee Stallion Case
Convicted rapper/singer Tory Lanez “regrets” not testifying in the shooting trial of Megan Thee Stallion. A trusted source has revealed to RollingStone that Lanez, 31, felt “misled” by his legal representation and was “dissuaded” from taking the stand, although he wanted to. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer David KennerCardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYsSZA Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Social Media Hiatus Since being found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022 for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roc Nation CEO Will Sit For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Case: Report
A judge made a new ruling this week, and it looks like Desiree Perez will have to answer questions from 1501’s team. The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment recently received another ruling. The rapper has been hush-hush following Tory Lanez’s conviction, and as she gains support from her followers, a judge ruled about Roc Nation’s CEO, Desiree Perez.
Comments / 0