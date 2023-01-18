ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flo Rida Reportedly Wins $82 Million Lawsuit Against Celsius Energy Drink, Sips Can After Winning

Flo Rida just had a massive win in court, scoring a victory over the fitness drink company Celsius to the reported tune of $82 million. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the verdict was announced in Flo Rida's case against the drink company, in which the jury sided with the Florida rap-crooner. Video of the "Low" rhymer giving his victory speech is going viral. In the clip, Flo Rida stands behind a podium with a can of Celsius in hand.
50 Cent Reacts To Flo Rida Winning Lawsuit, He Responds In Comments

Flo just recently won an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink for unfulfilled payments. 50 Cent just shouted out Flo Rida for winning an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink after he claimed they owed him money and stock. From one hip-hop entrepreneur to the other, it seems a million dollars worth of game can take you up to 82 of those. Moreover, Flo even responded to 50’s IG post, which was a headline of the “Right Round” rapper’s victory.
Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Convicted rapper/singer Tory Lanez “regrets” not testifying in the shooting trial of Megan Thee Stallion. A trusted source has revealed to RollingStone that Lanez, 31, felt “misled” by his legal representation and was “dissuaded” from taking the stand, although he wanted to. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer David KennerCardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYsSZA Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Social Media Hiatus Since being found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022 for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence...
Roc Nation CEO Will Sit For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Case: Report

A judge made a new ruling this week, and it looks like Desiree Perez will have to answer questions from 1501’s team. The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment recently received another ruling. The rapper has been hush-hush following Tory Lanez’s conviction, and as she gains support from her followers, a judge ruled about Roc Nation’s CEO, Desiree Perez.

