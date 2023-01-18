Erie Arts and Culture to receive $10,000 NEA grant

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie Arts and Culture is set to receive a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The NEA grant will be used for capacity building for New American folk artists within Erie Arts and Culture. Capacity building means to improve the facilities of those artists, either in production, performance or deployment.

“This grant strategically ties into three of our four pillars of service: capacity building, arts and learning, and honoring and preserving diverse cultures,” said Patrick Fisher, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture. “It also builds on the work we started with a prestigious Doris Duke Foundation Award in 2020.”

The current grant funds eight New American artists to share their art and stories this spring at McDowell High School, and Sharpsville and Titusville middle schools, and to present at the Erie Blues & Jazz Festival and Celebrate Erie. Art forms include music from Syria and Palestine, dance, henna and beadwork from South Sudan, Korean watercolor painting, Congolese gospel music, West African clothing design, and Arabic calligraphy, an announcement from Erie Arts and Culture said.

“This project also leverages funding from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. It is imperative that artist residency programs happen across our six-county footprint. Our grant project serves multiple constituencies and needs for a maximum impact,” Fisher said. “Plus this is our fourth NEA grant in the past four years. They are highly competitive and attests to the talent and hard work of our team.”

Erie’s NEA grant is one of 1,251 awards that were recently announced by the NEA.

“Erie has resettled thousands of refugees in the past 20 years. They bring our region a wealth of cultural expertise,” said Kelly Armor, folklorist in residence at Erie Arts and Culture. “Artists will get valuable hands-on experience sharing their art and culture. For students, the project will grow appreciation and awareness of New Americans and their folk arts and it will give them a better perspective in understanding their own heritage.”

