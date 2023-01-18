ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.

The money is part of a legislative package approved by state lawmakers during a special session in December that focused on property insurance following the storms.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage. Hurricane Nicole then hit in November, making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida, slamming areas where Ian had caused severe beach erosion just weeks earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy