A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Doctors sound opposition to six-week abortion ban
Dr. Mary Kinyoun (OB-GYN): Pregnant women can suffer devastating infections, so I ask you how close to death do we allow pregnant people to become before we perform a life-saving abortion. Dr. Asit Goswami (Internal Medicine): Unlike those who pass abortion bans we actually have to face those who are...
