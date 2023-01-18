Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
7 takeaways from Celtics win over Raptors, as Payton Pritchard, bench step up
Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were big for a short-handed Celtics team that claimed its ninth straight win. The Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 on Saturday, claiming their ninth straight win despite a rash of injuries that included Jayson Tatum. Here are the takeaways. 1. Through no fault of his...
WVNews
Rozier caps 19-point rally, Hornets end Hawks' 5-game streak
ATLANTA (AP) — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks’ five-game winning streak with a 122-118 victory on Saturday night. Clint Capela tipped in Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds...
News 8 WROC
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
WVNews
Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games, and goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots.
WVNews
Freeman scores 30, Milwaukee downs Youngstown State 88-75
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night. Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
WVNews
Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength
MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games.
WVNews
Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129.
WVNews
Washington 138, Orlando 118
ORLANDO (118) Banchero 5-12 4-6 15, F.Wagner 5-11 9-10 20, Carter Jr. 5-9 0-0 11, Fultz 8-14 4-4 23, G.Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 4-9 3-4 11, M.Wagner 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 3-6 0-0 8, Anthony 3-7 0-0 6, Suggs 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-90 20-24 118.
WVNews
Boston 106, Toronto 104
BOSTON (106) Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.
Comments / 0