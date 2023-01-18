ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WVNews

Rozier caps 19-point rally, Hornets end Hawks' 5-game streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks’ five-game winning streak with a 122-118 victory on Saturday night. Clint Capela tipped in Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds...
ATLANTA, GA
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games, and goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Freeman scores 30, Milwaukee downs Youngstown State 88-75

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night. Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WVNews

Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength

MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Washington 138, Orlando 118

ORLANDO (118) Banchero 5-12 4-6 15, F.Wagner 5-11 9-10 20, Carter Jr. 5-9 0-0 11, Fultz 8-14 4-4 23, G.Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 4-9 3-4 11, M.Wagner 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 3-6 0-0 8, Anthony 3-7 0-0 6, Suggs 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-90 20-24 118.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Boston 106, Toronto 104

BOSTON (106) Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.

