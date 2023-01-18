ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Judge Duhart to lead Toledo-based appeals court in 2023

By The Blade
 6 days ago

For another year, Myron Duhart will serve as presiding judge for the Toledo-based Sixth District Court of Appeals.

He was unanimously elected to the one-year post by his fellow judges, the court announced Wednesday.

Judge Duhart, who also served as presiding judge in 2022, was elected to the appeals court in 2020. The court decides appeals from all trial courts across Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties. All cases are heard and decided by a three-judge panel featuring judges who are elected by voters within this region.

Judge Duhart was elected to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in 2020. Besides Judge Duhart, the other elected judges on the court are Mark Pietrykowski, Thomas Osowik, Christine Mayle, and Gene Zmuda.

More
Toledo, OH
