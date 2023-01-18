Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston's Hotel Boom: New Seaport hotel opens under a unique model of operation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheOmni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, with a thousand plus rooms opened in 2021 under a unique model. Massport, the landlord, required developers bidding to incorporate equity into everything from financing to construction to operations.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Gentle Giant Moving Company Leases 25,500 SF in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MA – James and David Stubblebine, Principals of The Stubblebine Company/CORFAC International, represented the Tenant, Gentle Giant Moving Company, in the lease of 44 York Avenue, Randolph, MA from Logan Family Realty, LLC. The property, located 2 miles from I-93 and 6 miles from I-95, consists of a...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
tourcounsel.com
CambridgeSide | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In addition to having beautiful views of the Charles River, CambridgeSide is a quiet mall with several stores that you might like. Some important stores like Macy's or Sears have left this shopping center but it is still good to visit, especially because of its location. It is very close...
Firearm straw purchasing conspiracy: Three charged in Massachusetts
In connection with a scheme to illegally straw-purchase firearms, three individuals, including a Federal Firearms Licensee, have been charged.
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
Boston Bank Robber Busted Thanks To Quick-Thinking Teller: DA
A Boston bank teller remained calm and collected when a man handed them a note that said he had a bomb and wanted money, authorities said. Police made a quick arrest in the case thanks to their quick-thining. Joseph Campbell, 59, was arrested and charged with armed robbery stemming from the Tu…
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
