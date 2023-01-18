ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns

General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
KTLA

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.

Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.  The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
CarBuzz.com

Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is

The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Zeekr 001 Gets Massive 621 Miles Of Electric Range For 2023

Chinese automaker Zeekr is claiming its new EV, the 001, achieves an incredible 621 miles of range on a single charge. The Zeekr 001 is something you'd be forgiven for not having heard of. Even after the electric shooting brake broke two world records. It's a Chinese brand, owned by Geely, the same folks who own Lotus, Volvo, and Polestar. For all intents and purposes, this is China's Kia EV6 - an electric wagon with big performance and sleek looks.
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water

Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
AFP

A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data

One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Is Toyota late to EVs?

Environmentalists and electric vehicle advocates are accusing the world's largest automaker, Toyota, for dragging its feet on electrification. As of early 2023, the company sells only one electric vehicle, the bZ4X, which it has only sold in small quantities. Will it be able to catch up with the rest of the world, or is Toyota actually in the driver's seat by going slow in EV adoption given how small the global market share is in total electric vehicle sales?
US News and World Report

Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen

A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video

Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy