Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns
General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.
Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
Chinese Zeekr 001 Gets Massive 621 Miles Of Electric Range For 2023
Chinese automaker Zeekr is claiming its new EV, the 001, achieves an incredible 621 miles of range on a single charge. The Zeekr 001 is something you'd be forgiven for not having heard of. Even after the electric shooting brake broke two world records. It's a Chinese brand, owned by Geely, the same folks who own Lotus, Volvo, and Polestar. For all intents and purposes, this is China's Kia EV6 - an electric wagon with big performance and sleek looks.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water
Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data
One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
EVs need nickel: Minnesota metal company digs for the solution with new mine
Talon Metal's nickel mine set to open in 2026 will maintain the mineral's domestic supply chain and help EV production, but local communities are pushing back.
CNBC
Is Toyota late to EVs?
Environmentalists and electric vehicle advocates are accusing the world's largest automaker, Toyota, for dragging its feet on electrification. As of early 2023, the company sells only one electric vehicle, the bZ4X, which it has only sold in small quantities. Will it be able to catch up with the rest of the world, or is Toyota actually in the driver's seat by going slow in EV adoption given how small the global market share is in total electric vehicle sales?
Elon Musk and Tesla Give Consumers a Good Reason to Buy EVs
The world leader in electric vehicles has just chosen between its margins and sales volumes.
5 questions to ask before buying your first electric car
Here are some tips and questions to ask to ensure you're prepared for your new electric car — especially if you're a first-time buyer.
US News and World Report
Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen
A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
teslarati.com
Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video
Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
Comments / 0