Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
Lisa’s Popcorn Celebrates National Popcorn Day with Delicious Flavors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Happy National Popcorn Day and National Cheese Lovers Day! Tanner Stone and Liz Morales from Lisa’s Popcorn joined us on the show to celebrate these two delicious holidays. They’ve been in the business of making popcorn for over 10 years...
Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills
WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
Experience the magic of a paint party with Melissa Chipman
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a fun and unique way to bond with your co-workers or friends? Look no further than a therapeutic team building corporate paint party with Melissa Chipman, artist and educator. With 8 years of experience teaching art in...
Capture Your Special Day with Personalized Wedding Content Creation
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Having the perfect wedding pictures is what every couple strives for, but these photos only capture a few moments through the night. Taylor Ivey, owner and founder of Bachd, joined us to talk about a new personalized way of capturing those wedding day memories through content creation.
Use Your Grief Experiences to Find Growth
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Grief comes in many different forms and it’s common to feel lost throughout all the hardships that life throws your way. Lexie Dopp is the Founder of LEFA Collective, and she is using her experiences with grief to help others reclaim their lives after being faced with adversity.
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
How Ice Baths Can Improve Mental Health and Relieve Brain Fog
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you struggling with brain fog or reduced energy? Ice baths are the solution for you! TikToker Ryan Boswell joined us to talk about how ice baths helped him overcome his struggles with mental health when nothing else worked. Ryan was...
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
See artist influenced by folk music and rock at Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Sundance film festival is this weekend and they have so many activities and fun things to do in Park City. One more unique activity is the Sundance Music Café. It’s open to the public and will include live music from multiple artists over the span of the festival. For 25 years now, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the natural bond between music and movies. It’s all courtesy of ASCAP, home to more than 900,000 of the greatest music creators in the world.
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
Salt Lake County Librarian shares some must read books for 2023
A Salt Lake County Librarian shares some of her top picks of books for your reading list this year!. Salt Lake County Librarian shares some must read …. A Salt Lake County Librarian shares some of her top picks of books for your reading list this year!. Utah bill proposes...
Behind the Badge: Difficulties finding new officers
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Right now finding new police recruits in Utah is harder to come by. Some agencies in the state are seeing a huge drop in new applicants compared to years before, and it’s forcing at least one agency to change how they handle the streets, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
New Year, New Books: Top Recommendations for 2023 and How to Get Started Reading at the Salt Lake County Library
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –In 2023, there are several books to put on your reading list that come highly recommended from Bernadette LeRoy, Adult Services Librarian at the Salt Lake County Library:. The Good Life. By: Waldinger and Schulz. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny,...
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
Where to park during the Sundance Film Festival
On Good Things Utah this morning – The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 and is expected to be a bustling time in Park City. Here’s what you need to know…Where to park:. There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues,...
Looking to get out of the house more this year? We have a solution to help.
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you looking to get rid of that to-do list and get out of the house more this year? We have the perfect solution for you!. The average homeowner spends $3500 per year on maintenance and projects. That includes finding specialists and contractors for multiple projects throughout the year. Instead of doing each of those steps each time something needs attention, One Home Solution members simply open their app, take a photo, describe what they need help with, and then pick the day/time they want the work completed.
What are the best steps to take after being in an auto accident?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When the unexpected happens, like an auto accident, it’s important to know your options. Dr. Jay Shetlin from South Jordan Chiropractic and Attorney Jeff Metler from MacArthur, Heder & Metler joined us to share why more people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions.
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
