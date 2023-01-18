ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
LEHI, UT
Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills

WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Experience the magic of a paint party with Melissa Chipman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a fun and unique way to bond with your co-workers or friends? Look no further than a therapeutic team building corporate paint party with Melissa Chipman, artist and educator. With 8 years of experience teaching art in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Capture Your Special Day with Personalized Wedding Content Creation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Having the perfect wedding pictures is what every couple strives for, but these photos only capture a few moments through the night. Taylor Ivey, owner and founder of Bachd, joined us to talk about a new personalized way of capturing those wedding day memories through content creation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Use Your Grief Experiences to Find Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Grief comes in many different forms and it’s common to feel lost throughout all the hardships that life throws your way. Lexie Dopp is the Founder of LEFA Collective, and she is using her experiences with grief to help others reclaim their lives after being faced with adversity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
PARK CITY, UT
See artist influenced by folk music and rock at Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Sundance film festival is this weekend and they have so many activities and fun things to do in Park City. One more unique activity is the Sundance Music Café. It’s open to the public and will include live music from multiple artists over the span of the festival. For 25 years now, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the natural bond between music and movies. It’s all courtesy of ASCAP, home to more than 900,000 of the greatest music creators in the world.
PARK CITY, UT
Behind the Badge: Difficulties finding new officers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Right now finding new police recruits in Utah is harder to come by. Some agencies in the state are seeing a huge drop in new applicants compared to years before, and it’s forcing at least one agency to change how they handle the streets, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Where to park during the Sundance Film Festival

On Good Things Utah this morning – The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 and is expected to be a bustling time in Park City. Here’s what you need to know…Where to park:. There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues,...
PARK CITY, UT
Looking to get out of the house more this year? We have a solution to help.

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you looking to get rid of that to-do list and get out of the house more this year? We have the perfect solution for you!. The average homeowner spends $3500 per year on maintenance and projects. That includes finding specialists and contractors for multiple projects throughout the year. Instead of doing each of those steps each time something needs attention, One Home Solution members simply open their app, take a photo, describe what they need help with, and then pick the day/time they want the work completed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
What are the best steps to take after being in an auto accident?

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When the unexpected happens, like an auto accident, it’s important to know your options. Dr. Jay Shetlin from South Jordan Chiropractic and Attorney Jeff Metler from MacArthur, Heder & Metler joined us to share why more people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

