iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
bleedingheartland.com
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers
One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
kmaland.com
Bird 'hitting the ground running' as Iowa AG
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has had a busy few weeks to kick off her first term as Iowa's Attorney General. Bird became the first Republican to hold the office in over 40 years after defeating Democratic incumbent and long-time officeholder Tom Miller in November's general election and has wasted no time attempting to stick to her campaign promises. Bird tells KMA News she has already joined several other Republican state attorney generals in multiple lawsuits against President Joe Biden's Administration and what she believes is "federal government overreach."
KBUR
EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
iowapublicradio.org
A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Iowa (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Iowa (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Iowa was not always a land of rolling hills and plains. In the past, much of Iowa was underwater. The shallows seas, encroaching glaciers, and ongoing geological events did not help preserve fossils in this part of the country. That’s why we don’t know much about the dinosaurs that lived in Iowa.
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds defends private-school vouchers
A strong education system is foundational to Iowa’s future, which is why school choice continues to be a priority of mine and of families across our great state. I believe in Iowa’s public schools. Kevin and I are both products of public education. It’s the choice we made for our daughters, and it’s the same path they’ve now chosen for their own children. One of our daughters is even a public school teacher.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
kiow.com
Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll Shows Higher Quality of Life, Lower Stress
Every two years since 1982, the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll has asked farmers to report on changes in quality of life, defined as “the degree of satisfaction with all aspects of life,” for their families and families in their communities. In 2022, 86% of participants reported...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCRG.com
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are days away from debating Governor Kim Reynolds’s school voucher plan known as the “Student First Act.”. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition. The issue was one of many discussed at a League of Women Voter Legislative forms Saturday.
Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza
DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
