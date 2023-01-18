Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
Kelly Clarkson Croons ‘You Should Probably Leave’ in Chris Stapleton Cover
Kelly Clarkson knows her way around a breakup song. During Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Clarkson went down the country road during her beloved Kellyoke segment as she performed a cover of Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over standout “You Should Probably Leave.”. Clarkson — wearing a green...
Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’
Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
Brad Pitt’s Plan B Makes First Foray Into Audio Entertainment With Audible Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Audible signed an exclusive, multiproject development deal with Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, for a slate of audio originals. Under the worldwide deal — which represents Plan B’s entry into audio entertainment — the production company will create a slate...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
