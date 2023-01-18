ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket legend Michael Clarke’s explosive fight with TV host over cheating claims caught on camera

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 3 days ago

Australian cricket legend Michael Clarke and Australia’s “Today” show host Karl Stefanovic were filmed in a heated exchange at a public park in Noosa last Tuesday.

In footage obtained by The Daily Telegraph , a shirtless Clarke can be seen limping before his girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, who accused him of cheating, slaps in him in the face. A bystander who filmed the altercation told the outlet that he spotted Clarke and Stefanovic at odds before things escalated.

The drama occurred while Clarke and Stefanovic were at dinner with Jade and her sister, Jasmine, who is married to Stefanovic. The group dined at a beachside restaurant on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast with celebrity accountant Anthony Bell.

Australian cricket legend Michael Clarke’s girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in a heated exchange at a public park in Noosa on Jan. 10, 2023, after she accused him of cheating.
The Daily Telegraph
Australian cricket legend Michael Clarke’s girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in a heated exchange at a public park in Noosa on Jan. 10, 2023, after she accused him of cheating.
The Daily Telegraph

Jade reportedly accused Clarke of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, PE Nation designer Pip Edwards, and messaging her saying that she is the “love of his life.”

“You f–ked her on Dec. 17 … You f–ked her, you’re a f–king dog,” Jade reportedly said in the video, per The Daily Mail .

“Baby you’re wrong, you’re wrong,” Clarke responded.

Jade insisted that she had spoken with Edwards, which is how she discovered the exes were in contact.

“I’m wrong? I’m f–kng wrong! You’re a f–king liar. I can see everything. You called her,” Jade yelled. “You’re f–king lying to me. You are a piece of s–t. I just spoke to her. What is wrong with you?”

Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough attends the Louis Vuitton SEE LV exhibition opening on Nov. 3, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
Getty Images

Clarke continued to deny any wrongdoing, saying, “No I didn’t. You can hit me. That’s not true, that’s not true.”

The argument took place in front of multiple people in the park, with one person yelling, “there’s children over there.”

Clarke began limping after he was pushed to the ground by Jade, who was eventually pulled away by her sister, Jasmine.

“Get away with Karl, get away with Karl,” Jasmine told Jade before the sisters walked off with Karl.

“Karlos, I can tell you now c–t, don’t you f–king walk away,” Clarke said in the video. “She can, she can punch me, but you, you c–t.”

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough attend the 62nd TV Week Logie Awards on June 19, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Getty Images

Clarke told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday night: “I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions.”

Clarke and Yarbrough went public with their relationship on Instagram in August and were later seen together in September, when paparazzi photos showed the couple outside of Stefanovic’s home.

That came nearly eight months after Clarke briefly dated Edwards, following his split from his ex-wife Kyly. Clarke and Kyly share one child together, daughter Kelsey-Lee.

