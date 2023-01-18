ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after tractor-trailer flips and falls off New York highway ramp

By David Meyer
New York Post
 3 days ago

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a tractor-trailer careened off an elevated on-ramp onto Interstate 287 in Westchester, New York State Police said.

The truck operator, who died in the collision, “lost control and flipped over the guiderail” on the Exit 9A ramp connecting interstates 287 and 684 around 10:20 a.m., authorities said.

A passenger in a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized, cops said.
His truck landed top-down on westbound I-287, according to police and photos of the scene.

First responders closed down all westbound traffic beginning at Exit 9, as well as the left eastbound lane, State Police Troop T Commander Major Scott D. Field said in a statement.

