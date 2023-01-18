Effective: 2023-01-22 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING As rain spreads over the area this morning, a brief period of light freezing rain is possible for the Tri-State region around Huntington, West Virginia, and northeast Kentucky, up into Southeast Ohio. Temperatures should warm above freezing by mid- morning, so no major ice accumulations are expected, but it could be enough to make surfaces very slippery for a couple of hours. Watch for slippery spots this morning on roads and especially elevated surfaces like bridges, sidewalks, and exterior stairs. Give yourself a bit of extra time for travel this morning.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO