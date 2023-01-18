ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, IL

advantagenews.com

Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building

The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WOOD RIVER, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
B100

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Circle K is bringing back Fuel Day discount for Missouri, Illinois drivers on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Circle K is offering local customers a big discount at the pump on Friday. The convenience store chain announced that it is bringing back its Fuel Day promotion, offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for those who fill up at participating locations from 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 20. More than 300 Circle K stores in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa are taking part.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Police search for missing woman

Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
DOW, IL
97ZOK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
BETHALTO, IL
edglentoday.com

Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
SHILOH, IL
