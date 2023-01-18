Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
advantagenews.com
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis treats 4 dogs with gunshot wounds in 72 hours
ST. LOUIS — Just like humans, animals can be victims of gun violence. Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking the community to foster a pet or consider donating after it treated multiple dogs for gunshot wounds this week. "I don't remember the last time we didn't have a...
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Fire breaks out at building that houses Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
ST. LOUIS — One person is unaccounted for after a fire Friday night at the Central West End building that houses Bob Kramer's Marionettes. St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Garon Mosby said that shortly before 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue. When firefighters...
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Investigate Report Of Gunshots Fired In Area Of 20th Street and North Henry Street
ALTON - At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the area of East 20th Street and North Henry Street. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived they determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries occurred.
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Circle K is bringing back Fuel Day discount for Missouri, Illinois drivers on Friday
ST. LOUIS — Circle K is offering local customers a big discount at the pump on Friday. The convenience store chain announced that it is bringing back its Fuel Day promotion, offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for those who fill up at participating locations from 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 20. More than 300 Circle K stores in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa are taking part.
advantagenews.com
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
Residents on street in Ferguson deal with dangers caused by sinkhole
FERGUSON, Mo. — A sinkhole sat in the middle of the road on Royal Avenue in Ferguson Friday. The foot-and-a-half opening was right in front of Xavier Syke’s house. He told 5 On Your Side the hole formed after Missouri American Water crews came out to fix a water main break a month ago.
Three workers hurt after Clayton building collapses
Three workers are hurt after part of a building collapsed Friday morning in Clayton.
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois
When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
edglentoday.com
Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges
SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 1