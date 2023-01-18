Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING Rain and snow will overspread the area this morning. The precipitation may begin briefly as freezing rain where temperatures are near or below freezing. As temperatures warm above freezing, the precipitation will change over to all rain by afternoon. Snow accumulations will be a half inch or less. A light glaze of icing may occur. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Hamilton; Licking; Pickaway; Warren WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY Snow will overspread the region this morning. The precipitation may briefly start out as freezing rain. Precipitation this afternoon will change over to a rain and snow mix as temperatures rise above freezing. Snow accumulations will range between 1 and 2 inches. Some light icing may occur this morning. If traveling today, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY Snow will overspread the region this morning and will continue through the day. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches can be expected with a few locally higher amounts possible. If traveling today, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY Snow will overspread the region this morning. The precipitation may briefly start out as freezing rain. Precipitation this afternoon will change over to a rain and snow mix as temperatures rise above freezing. Snow accumulations will range between 1 and 2 inches. Some light icing may occur this morning. If traveling today, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING Rain and snow will overspread the area this morning. The precipitation may begin briefly as freezing rain where temperatures are near or below freezing. As temperatures warm above freezing, the precipitation will change over to all rain by afternoon. Snow accumulations will be a half inch or less. A light glaze of icing may occur. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0