ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas environmentalists push the EPA to crack down on methane emissions, saying state agencies have ‘failed us’

The Environmental Protection Agency got an earful from Texans this month. In a marathon three-day public hearing, close to 300 people across the country gave comments on the agency’s supplemental proposal to reduce methane in oil and natural gas operations. Many called in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and other oil and gas producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner joins voices condemning SB 147, legislation called ‘racist’ that aims to ban citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas

HOUSTON – Local, and state leaders gathered outside Houston City Hall Monday to denounce the recently-filed Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was among Rep. Gene...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Help us identify what matters most to Texans during the 2023 legislative session

State lawmakers are working at the Texas Capitol to pass a state budget and other laws over the next five months. Their actions can affect Texans’ everyday lives — from public school funding, property taxes and health care to accessing power during extreme weather events. But we don’t...
Click2Houston.com

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Click2Houston.com

Most Texans support more school funding and teacher raises, new survey finds

As legislators start a new session with a historic surplus and already pointing to their priorities on public education, a new survey released Tuesday shows Texans support teacher raises, want an increase in public school funding and are split on voucher-like programs. The Charles Butt Foundation surveyed 1,125 Texan adults...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

🔒'Goodnight, John Boy’ birdies🐦, special sunsets🌇, and a cat on a cool (not tin) roof🐈‍⬛: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – So much nature to love this week. Thank you all for sharing such beautiful moments from across Southeast Texas. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in our area. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Storm Threat Tuesday

Another cold front is on tap for Tuesday, which will bring a chance for some strong storms and heavy rain. Chances for showers and storms will increase early Tuesday morning with the storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Right now timing looks to be from 10AM-5PM, but this can and will shift as we get the storms moving through the morning hours.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sunny and cool for clean up efforts

It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys today to determine the strength of the tornadoes. We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy