Two years after Texas’ voting rights showdown gripped the nation, lawmakers again push dozens of elections bills
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Less than two years after Texas Democrats staged a dramatic showdown to forestall sweeping changes to voting laws, the Legislature is poised to once again revisit how Texas runs elections.
Texas environmentalists push the EPA to crack down on methane emissions, saying state agencies have ‘failed us’
The Environmental Protection Agency got an earful from Texans this month. In a marathon three-day public hearing, close to 300 people across the country gave comments on the agency’s supplemental proposal to reduce methane in oil and natural gas operations. Many called in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and other oil and gas producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions. But now,...
Mayor Turner joins voices condemning SB 147, legislation called ‘racist’ that aims to ban citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas
HOUSTON – Local, and state leaders gathered outside Houston City Hall Monday to denounce the recently-filed Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was among Rep. Gene...
Help us identify what matters most to Texans during the 2023 legislative session
State lawmakers are working at the Texas Capitol to pass a state budget and other laws over the next five months. Their actions can affect Texans’ everyday lives — from public school funding, property taxes and health care to accessing power during extreme weather events. But we don’t...
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
Most Texans support more school funding and teacher raises, new survey finds
As legislators start a new session with a historic surplus and already pointing to their priorities on public education, a new survey released Tuesday shows Texans support teacher raises, want an increase in public school funding and are split on voucher-like programs. The Charles Butt Foundation surveyed 1,125 Texan adults...
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
‘We were terrified’: Houston area Lunar New Year celebrations to continue with added security after mass shooting in California
HOUSTON – The Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Festival takes months of planning. “It was a day full of activities and cultural performances,” Chi-Mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center said. “That was just such a happy day for us, and then when we went home, we got the news.”
PHOTOS: Hail, rain and more; See images KPRC 2 viewers captured of the storms heading through Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Severe weather is heading through Southeast Texas on Tuesday, with multiple watches and warnings now activated. If you have photos or videos you’d like to send us of the weather, go to Click2Pins.com. But be sure to be safe!. Get the latest weather updates. Take a...
🔒'Goodnight, John Boy’ birdies🐦, special sunsets🌇, and a cat on a cool (not tin) roof🐈⬛: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – So much nature to love this week. Thank you all for sharing such beautiful moments from across Southeast Texas. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in our area. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Storm Threat Tuesday
Another cold front is on tap for Tuesday, which will bring a chance for some strong storms and heavy rain. Chances for showers and storms will increase early Tuesday morning with the storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Right now timing looks to be from 10AM-5PM, but this can and will shift as we get the storms moving through the morning hours.
Sunny and cool for clean up efforts
It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys today to determine the strength of the tornadoes. We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall...
