Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
The Bruins have a goaltending luxury, and other takeaways from Bruins-Rangers
NEW YORK — Was there any doubt regarding Patrice Bergeron’s availability?. Just a day removed from taking a puck to the face, Bergeron took his usual place on Boston’s top line for the second half of the Bruins’ Empire State back-to-back against the Rangers. And, of...
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots garnered all the buzz on Twitter.
Draymond Green hilariously shook Deuce Tatum up like a bag of popcorn after the Warriors' loss to the Celtics
The Warriors had a tough loss against the Celtics on Thursday. They held an 8-point lead in the waning moments of the 4th quarter but squandered it. The Celtics came back to win in overtime 121-118. Obviously, that’s a tough loss. But, clearly, it wasn’t something worth sulking over. At...
Bruins confirm key veteran will miss at least four weeks
The Bruins will be without a key depth veteran for the next little while as the team announced that center Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot on Thursday night. He will miss at least the next four weeks due to the injury and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Yardbarker
Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up
As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant Injury
Fans of the New York Knicks received devastating news on Thursday when an announcement came out from the team that a star player will be missing what is likely to be a significant amount of time after suffering a major injury.
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again
Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
Yardbarker
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
NBC Sports
Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face
The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a shot by David Pastrnak was deflected up toward the veteran center. Bergeron was helped from the...
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Yardbarker
Report: Six frontrunner teams in Bo Horvat sweepstakes emerge, Canucks still not allowing extension talks
Once again, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman began the 32 Thoughts podcast with a conversation about the Canucks, and more specifically, Bo Horvat. “I think this is intensified this week,” said Friedman. “I don’t know that it’s going to happen for sure. But I believe some teams have stepped up and indicated they’re serious.”
NBC Sports
Mazzulla shares positive update on Smart, Rob Williams injuries
The first half of Saturday's game in Toronto was a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The veteran C's guard couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with fractured foot
Nosek is also dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Bruins will be without Tomas Nosek for at least four weeks after the fourth-line center suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during a matchup with the New York Rangers on Thursday. Nosek, 30, has appeared in 42 games...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Canucks Trade Rumors; Provorov Fallout
NHL trade rumors zeroed in on the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, and the fallout from the Ivan Provorov situation continued. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Long Beach, NY native Charlie McAvoy snapped...
Yardbarker
Trade targets board: Talks heating up for Canucks’ Bo Horvat
Six weeks. That’s all that remains until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3. Teams are wrapping up their internal pro and amateur scouting meetings to set the blueprint for the run up to deadline day. With many of those meetings in the rearview mirror, managers have their...
Comments / 0