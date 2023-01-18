ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade

With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up

As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again

Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs

The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
NBC Sports

Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face

The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a shot by David Pastrnak was deflected up toward the veteran center. Bergeron was helped from the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Mazzulla shares positive update on Smart, Rob Williams injuries

The first half of Saturday's game in Toronto was a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The veteran C's guard couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins-Canucks Trade Rumors; Provorov Fallout

NHL trade rumors zeroed in on the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, and the fallout from the Ivan Provorov situation continued. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Long Beach, NY native Charlie McAvoy snapped...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trade targets board: Talks heating up for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

Six weeks. That’s all that remains until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3. Teams are wrapping up their internal pro and amateur scouting meetings to set the blueprint for the run up to deadline day. With many of those meetings in the rearview mirror, managers have their...
ARIZONA STATE

