ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘reject Harry Maguire West Ham loan as Ten Hag feels star still has key role’ despite playing Shaw centre-back

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzGFW_0kJ7zctp00

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected West Ham's loan bid for Harry Maguire.

The England international has been down the Old Trafford pecking order all season - and now appears to find himself behind left-back Luke Shaw for the centre-back spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfN3t_0kJ7zctp00
Maguire has been fighting for his place in the first-team this season Credit: Reuters

Despite Maguire being out of favour, United appear unwilling to get him off the books.

The Mail report that West Ham made an audacious enquiry about landing the 29-year-old on loan amid their Premier League struggles.

But United quickly rejected the idea with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Maguire at the club.

This is despite the fact that Maguire looks far from regular first-team football.

He was left on the bench for the Manchester derby - alongside Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof - as Luke Shaw continued playing in central defence.

The former Southampton star, who normally plays full-back, has started alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back in three of United's last four Premier League games.

Shaw has generally impressed with his appearances but it has added uncertainty to the future of Maguire.

He has only made seven starts this season among his 15 appearances.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But with United the only English side still in the hunt for four major trophies, ten Hag will likely need depth in the closing months of the season.

The win over Manchester City on the weekend left United nine points behind Arsenal.

That gap could be down to three by Sunday evening if the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace and the Gunners in their next two games.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen

Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
BBC

Levelling up grants announced for southern England

Major infrastructure projects across southern England have been awarded tens of millions of pounds in so-called levelling up funding. They are among 100 projects to receive a share of £2.1bn from round two of the government's Levelling Up Fund aimed at boosting local economies. They include funding for Weymouth...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
979K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy