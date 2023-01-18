Man Utd ‘reject Harry Maguire West Ham loan as Ten Hag feels star still has key role’ despite playing Shaw centre-back

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected West Ham's loan bid for Harry Maguire.

The England international has been down the Old Trafford pecking order all season - and now appears to find himself behind left-back Luke Shaw for the centre-back spot.

Maguire has been fighting for his place in the first-team this season Credit: Reuters

Despite Maguire being out of favour, United appear unwilling to get him off the books.

The Mail report that West Ham made an audacious enquiry about landing the 29-year-old on loan amid their Premier League struggles.

But United quickly rejected the idea with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Maguire at the club.

This is despite the fact that Maguire looks far from regular first-team football.

He was left on the bench for the Manchester derby - alongside Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof - as Luke Shaw continued playing in central defence.

The former Southampton star, who normally plays full-back, has started alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back in three of United's last four Premier League games.

Shaw has generally impressed with his appearances but it has added uncertainty to the future of Maguire.

He has only made seven starts this season among his 15 appearances.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But with United the only English side still in the hunt for four major trophies, ten Hag will likely need depth in the closing months of the season.

The win over Manchester City on the weekend left United nine points behind Arsenal.

That gap could be down to three by Sunday evening if the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace and the Gunners in their next two games.