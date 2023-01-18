ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBI investigates shootings near proposed public safety training site

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released more information about an incident in DeKalb County that left one person dead and a Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper injured after a shooting near the site of a future police training center. Officials with the GBI said the incident occurred...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Friends, supporters gather for protest and vigils for protester killed by GSP trooper

ATLANTA — Friends of the protestor killed during an officer-involved shooting at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility held a vigil in their remembrance. Manuel Teran, who friends called Tortuguita, died after being shot by Georgia State Patrol troopers during a raid on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Teran fired a gun at a trooper without warning, seriously injuring him.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia — Seven protestors are under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, including three from Pittsburgh, all charged with domestic terrorism. Authorizes say protestors oppose the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County, Georgia, and for months, illegally occupied the property. When law enforcement began...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December. 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.
