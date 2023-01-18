ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arch Capital Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arch Capital Group ACGL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $63.89 versus the current price of Arch Capital Group at $62.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dada Nexus And iQIYI Shares

Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR DADA and iQIYI Inc - ADR IQ shares are trading higher Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This...
Benzinga

Bullish Sentiment Has Become Overwhelming

Never mind that the markets are still classified as a 'bear market'. That label has become somewhat of misnomer for some, but for a intents and purposes - we remain stuck in a bear market. It won't last forever though, and frankly we are probably well more than halfway through this nasty bear market, much closer to the end. Recent price action, certainly since the start of the year has been quite strong, with supporting technical indicators, too. But while we have heard all the bullish pundits and experts declare the bear market to be over, we are just loath to join that particular crowd.
Benzinga

Alan Greenspan Issues Dot-Com Bubble Warning On This Day In Market History

Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On Jan. 20, 1999, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan issued a historic warning to Congress about stock market valuations. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 traded at 1,256.62 and the Dow Jones...
Benzinga

11 Analysts Have This to Say About BigCommerce Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Why Astronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
Benzinga

More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy