Never mind that the markets are still classified as a 'bear market'. That label has become somewhat of misnomer for some, but for a intents and purposes - we remain stuck in a bear market. It won't last forever though, and frankly we are probably well more than halfway through this nasty bear market, much closer to the end. Recent price action, certainly since the start of the year has been quite strong, with supporting technical indicators, too. But while we have heard all the bullish pundits and experts declare the bear market to be over, we are just loath to join that particular crowd.

15 HOURS AGO