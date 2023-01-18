Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”

