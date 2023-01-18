Read full article on original website
Political marquee causes some tension in San Marco community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The marquee on the San Marco Theatre caught some people off guard, but not for Lindsey Martin who loves and visits the San Marco area frequently. “Everyone has the right for their own freedom of speech especially the people who own the building, so I definitely don’t have a problem with it at all," said Martin.
Lawsuit challenges Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis’ continued Jax Chamber employment
The court filing claims CEO Davis is double dipping. A member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has filed suit in the 4th Judicial Circuit to compel the organization not to pay its CEO while he runs for Mayor. Billie Tucker Volpe, a Republican of long standing who was instrumental...
Mayoral candidates trade blows over alleged JEA ties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis is firing back with his own attack ad directed at his top-funded Republican opponent Councilmember LeAnna Cumber. The ad alleges ties between Cumber and the JEA scandal in direct response to an ad Cumber ran accusing Davis of involvement with the...
Events coming to Clay County are expected to increase tourism dollars
Several events are coming to Clay County to bring more tourism dollars to the area. Airstreams Ventures, the county's sports and event marketing company, outlined several events that are either booked or close to being booked.
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed
Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest with assistance from U.S. Marshals Service
On the Jan. 20, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Michal Dyne. Dyne had been featured on fugitive Friday last week and was captured by the fugitive task force. The United States Marshals Service also participated in the arrest. According to arrest records, Dyne has been...
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville
Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
Climate change report reveals concerning trends for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Folks living on Black Hammock Island have gotten used to seeing rezoning signs lining Cedar Point Road. A developer is trying, yet again, to add nearly 100 homes to a 50 acre chunk. Some city leaders are hoping a new report plays a role in the...
Document reveals names of hundreds of people granted special badge access to JSO facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers, CEOs and business leaders are among the hundreds of people that were granted special badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office facilities over the past decade. Among those names include...
Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard. One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
Local wellness center battles Department of Health to keep its doors open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local wellness center that some have relied on to find relief is struggling to keep its doors open, battling Duval County's Department of Health over permitting its float tanks as swimming pools. The owners disagree and cannot operate because of an injunction imposed by the...
COA Center in Nocatee announces February programs
The following programs will be held in February 2023 at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to those age 18 and older.
Life, not death, for man who murdered former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent 8 years on Florida's death row will not be going back. A jury voted Thursday to give Robert Earl Peterson a sentence of life in prison, instead of the death penalty. Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
1937 Spirits and Eatery Opening Soon in San Marco
The restaurant pays homage to its historic building and will offer a variety of imaginative takes on traditional dishes.
