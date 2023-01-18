ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Mayoral candidates trade blows over alleged JEA ties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis is firing back with his own attack ad directed at his top-funded Republican opponent Councilmember LeAnna Cumber. The ad alleges ties between Cumber and the JEA scandal in direct response to an ad Cumber ran accusing Davis of involvement with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed

Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville

Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years

Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

COA Center in Nocatee announces February programs

The following programs will be held in February 2023 at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to those age 18 and older.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy