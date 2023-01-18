ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash was Connecticut resident

HARRISON – State Police have identified the man killed when his tractor-trailer flipped over a guiderail and onto I-287 in Harrison as Nathan Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut. An occupant in a van involved in the crash on Wednesday, Aris Guerrero, 37, of West Hempstead, was transported to the...
HARRISON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York

Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County

One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
CENTEREACH, NY
WTNH

Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
WILTON, CT

