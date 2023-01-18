Read full article on original website
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
NBC New York
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash was Connecticut resident
HARRISON – State Police have identified the man killed when his tractor-trailer flipped over a guiderail and onto I-287 in Harrison as Nathan Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut. An occupant in a van involved in the crash on Wednesday, Aris Guerrero, 37, of West Hempstead, was transported to the...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
News 12
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Man fatally struck by 2 train at Bronx subway station
The MTA announced a person was struck by a southbound 2 train at the Pelham Parkway 2/5 subway station in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The agency announced emergency responders were on their way to the incident at 10:19 a.m. on Twitter.
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
Truck driver killed when tractor trailer falls off Westchester overpass
State Police investigators are taking a slow walk along an off-ramp, trying to figure out what led a tractor-trailer to tumble off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway Wednesday and land on the I-287 westbound lanes below.
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island.A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Police said no one was injured in the…
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)
A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
