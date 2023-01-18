Read full article on original website
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Will Phase 5 End the MCU’s Golden Age?
From a certain point of view, “what does Marvel need to do to succeed in Phase 5?” sounds like a silly question. After all, it implies that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t successful in Phase 4 - which, by almost every possible metric, it was. Every film, from Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, made hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming one of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time. The fleet of TV shows released on Disney Plus proved successful as well, with shows like WandaVision, Loki, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dominating the conversation for weeks at a time. 15 years in, Marvel is still reaching new milestones; Angela Bassett, for instance, stands a real chance of becoming the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in an MCU movie. And for a time, the MCU’s box office dominance seemed almost heroic after the pandemic, proving that movie theaters had a future after all.
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
James Cameron Reveals Why He Chose Valentine's Day for Titanic's 25th Anniversary Re-Release
"Near, far, wherever you are," you may have heard once (if not multiple times) about the phenomenon that is Titanic, which graced the theaters on December 19, 1997. For the longest time, the James Cameron-helmed romantic drama film held the top spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever produced, until Avatar—which Cameron also directed—entered the picture. In celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, Titanic will return to the big screen in a remastered version on February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day. While the disaster film was initially released near Christmas, the director explained why he ended up choosing February as the re-release date for Titanic.
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
How to Watch 'That '90s Show': Where to Stream the Spinoff Series
Welcome back to Point Place! After eight seasons on the air, from 1998 to 2006, That '70s Show wrapped and continued to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of those that grew up watching the sitcom. Years later, cast members from the series decided to return to their memorable roles in a revival project entitled That '90s Show. No, it won't be related to That '80s Show, an unsuccessful spinoff that came out in 2002. Instead, the latest sitcom will continue from where it left off in the OG series, but with the inclusion of a new generation of angsty and complicated kids as the leads. Since Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric's (Topher Grace) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is currently a teenager, she must face all the coming-of-age struggles that arise from relationships, popularity, and more. Luckily, she has a group of friends to help her navigate this tricky phase. Given that the show is already available to stream, here is all the information that you must know in order to prepare for an immediate binge.
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
Pineas and Ferb: 10 Best Cartoon Revivals, According to IMDb
With the news that the beloved animated show Phineas and Ferb is returning for two more seasons, it joins the ranks as yet another cartoon series to receive the revival treatment. In this day and age of streaming and nostalgia, revivals have become increasingly common, though if you look back far enough you'll notice that revivals have happened almost as long as TV has been around.
8 Underrated Cate Blanchett Performances to Watch After ‘TÁR’
Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today, and her recent nominations and wins for her most recent success, TÁR, proved exactly that. With a wide range of characters on display, the beloved Australian actress has, throughout the years, conquered many hearts, introducing viewers to countless interesting and complex on-screen personas.
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
10 Great Adaptations of Shakespeare's Most Underrated Plays
When it comes to playwright William Shakespeare, it's fair to assume that almost everyone has heard of his greatest hits. Plays like Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth are frequently studied in high schools around the world. Even those who've avoided those works at school are likely to run into film adaptations because those three tragedies seem to be the ones that most frequently get adapted into movies.
Movies Gave Me an Unrealistic Expectation of Working In a Cinema
I got my first casual job immediately after graduating from high school. I'd just finished watching La La Land at my hometown's small, local cinema that has been around since the 1970s. Resume in hand, no previous experience in customer service, I had completely lucked out in the hiring process because someone else was just on their way out during the Christmas to New Year's period. They were in need of a new usher, and I happily offered myself up.
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Yara Shahidi Talks Feeling "Punked" on Set of 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi recently revealed that she thought she was being pranked on the set of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy. The actress, who played Zoey Johnson on the hit ABC Black-ish, is now taking on the role of Peter’s tough talking right-hand-pixie Tinker Bell, in the film from director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon).
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
The True Story Behind Indiana Jones and His Journey to the Big Screen
Since its introduction to the world with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, the name Indiana Jones has become synonymous with adventure. Decades later, after three big screen sequels (with yet another on the horizon), a television series, novelizations, comic books, video games, and even a long-running theme park attraction, this multimedia franchise has thrilled and captivated audiences around the globe for 42 years. Originally conceived and cultivated by George Lucas, the daredevil archeologist and his globetrotting exploits were born out of the filmmaker's love for serial films that ran in theaters throughout the early-to-mid 20th century.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Easter Eggs
Editor's Note: The following contains The Last of Us Episode 1 spoilers. HBO’s The Last of Us is a perfect entry point for newcomers. It’s a faithful adaptation of the original game and makes sure to be easily accessible to those who’ve never picked up a controller. Some scenes flesh out details, and plenty of easter eggs are scattered throughout. With that said, the series was still created with gamers in mind.
Indie Horror 'Skinamarink' Scares Up Over $1 Million at the Box Office
Indie analog horror movie Skinamarink has pulled in over $1 million at the box office less than a week after its release. The experimental film has been pulling in big returns under a small budget, making over 67 times its original budget of just $15,000. The movie plays on common childhood fears as two young children wake up to discover that their dad has disappeared and that they are home alone. Skinamarink’s profit of $1 million may seem scant in comparison to recent blockbuster hits such as Avatar: The Way of Water or M3GAN, but it is still quite an achievement, especially considering the fact that it had a limited release, playing in just 692 theaters across the United States.
Since Harry Potter, Harry Melling Is Beating His Co-Stars, Hands Down
The Harry Potter franchise was more than just a game-changing box office success that signified the resurgence of both fantasy films and young adult novel adaptations. It was a global phenomenon in which a portion of the audience got to grow up with characters that they knew and loved for a decade; few film sagas in history have generated such emotional responses to the films, the characters, and the respective actors who portrayed them. While this created a unique success story that did certainly advance the careers of everyone involved, it did create an issue for the actors that wanted to distinguish themselves within their next projects. It’s hard to not be viewed as a certain character from one of the most popular franchises of all time if you were playing them for ten years. However, Dudley Dursley himself, Harry Melling, has managed to avoid this issue altogether and shed his Harry Potter persona to become one of the most interesting character actors working today.
The Highs and Lows of 'That '90s Show's Queer Representation
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.Netflix's spinoff of the beloved early 2000s sitcom That '70s Show brings forth a whole new generation of basement-dwelling teens in Point Place, Wisconsin. When Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) comes to visit her grandparents for the Fourth of July, she immediately falls into a new group of friends who encourage her to stay in Point Place for the summer — missing out on Space Camp much to her father's chagrin. The first episode introduces us to a ragtag group of teenagers, much like the original series. Leia is an awkward nerd who's spent much of her life feeling invisible until she finally feels seen by her next-door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a cool girl with a rebellious group of friends.
