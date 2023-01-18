Welcome back to Point Place! After eight seasons on the air, from 1998 to 2006, That '70s Show wrapped and continued to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of those that grew up watching the sitcom. Years later, cast members from the series decided to return to their memorable roles in a revival project entitled That '90s Show. No, it won't be related to That '80s Show, an unsuccessful spinoff that came out in 2002. Instead, the latest sitcom will continue from where it left off in the OG series, but with the inclusion of a new generation of angsty and complicated kids as the leads. Since Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric's (Topher Grace) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is currently a teenager, she must face all the coming-of-age struggles that arise from relationships, popularity, and more. Luckily, she has a group of friends to help her navigate this tricky phase. Given that the show is already available to stream, here is all the information that you must know in order to prepare for an immediate binge.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO