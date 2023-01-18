Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Current Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended for Downtown
The City of Storm Lake has modified the Snow Emergency that was issued earlier in the week. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions for residential areas have been lifted. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions will continue for the central business district through 6am this coming Sunday, January 22nd. During...
stormlakeradio.com
Bonnie Freese, 64, of Early
Bonnie J. Freese, age 64, of Early, Iowa died January 19, 2023 at her residence in Early. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake School Board Approves Baseball Field Turf Replacement ; New Bus Purchase
The Storm Lake School Board this week approved plans for replacing the turf at the baseball field. The backstop netting will also be replaced, and netting will be added in front of the dugouts. The total cost of the project is more than 412-thousand dollars. The Storm Lake district will...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Snow Shoveling Reminder
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder regarding shoveling snow on residential properties. The City urges citizens not to shovel snow from their property back onto public roads. Storm Lake streets are plowed overnight to avoid traffic, and it's difficult for crews to continually return to areas where snow is being piled back onto the roads.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
stormlakeradio.com
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Joseph Dillinger will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
stormlakeradio.com
Robert J. Dishey, 74, of Pocahontas
Robert J. Dishey – age 74, of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Prayer Service is 6:30 PM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. Visitation is 4 – 6 PM, Tuesday, January...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Basketball And Wrestling Results From Friday 1-20-23
The Storm Lake girls basketball team lost at E-L-C 70-31. The Midgets, the top ranked team and defending state champions in class 3A, held Storm Lake without a field goal in the 3rd quarter and broke the game open after leading 32-20 at half. Haylee Stokes led the Midgets with 20 points. Tornado freshman Avery DeHaan drilled three 3-pointers in the first half and led Storm Lake in scoring with 12 points. The Tornadoes fall to 8-7 overall while E-L-C improves to 14-0.
Winter Storm Watch
(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
stormlakeradio.com
Chris Boeckman Receiving Baseball Coaches Association Media Award
Storm Lake Radio sports director Chris Boeckman has been chosen as a recipient of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association media award, representing the western side of the state. Chris was nominated by former Storm Lake baseball coach Ben Seaman. Chris will receive the award at the IHSBCA Awards...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
WOWT
Semi crash kills Iowa man near Manning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early-morning accident claimed the life of an Audobon, Iowa, man Friday. A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by 34-year-old Micheal Snyder was traveling north on Eagle Avenue near Iowa Highway 141 -- just east of Manning -- at about 6:45 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
