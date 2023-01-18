Sanibel beach parking permits purchase dates announced

SANIBEL, Fla. — Officials have announced dates for when parking permits will be available for Sanibel beaches.

According to the press release, City Sanibel A & AC Beach Parking Permits will be available for residents and property owners on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 8:00 AM.

Non-residents and non-property owners will be able to purchase City of Sanibel B & BC Parking Permits on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The City of Sanibel said limited beach access will be available starting in February.

Officials said the vehicle registration or lease agreement for each vehicle for which a permit is being purchased must be presented at the time of purchase.

According to the City of Sanibel, valid proof of residency or property ownership includes:

• Driver’s license with a Sanibel address

• A valid government-issued photo identification card with a Sanibel address

• Lee County Voter Registration Card with a Sanibel Address

• Tax Bill with the Homestead Exemption for the Sanibel property, the property owner owns

• Tax Bill with the Property Ownership on Sanibel

• Notarized Declaration of Domicile Listing a Sanibel Residence

You can purchase parking permits with cash, Master Card, American Express, Discover, Visa, or Check.

Permits can be purchased at the Sanibel Recreation Center located at 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

Officials recommended those looking to purchase a permit bring a completed application with them. For a Sanibel beach parking permit application, you can click here.