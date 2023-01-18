ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Area School District creating second ice hockey team after violating Title IX

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO0kx_0kJ7xYOD00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College Area School District is creating a second ice hockey team after it was found by a judge to have violated Title IX.

SCASD attorney Christopher Conrad wrote in a letter on Friday, Jan. 13 to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann detailing the steps that the district has taken in December and January in order to create a second Middle School ice hockey team.

A meeting with the Board of Ice Hockey Club (IHC) about creating a second Middle School ice hockey team was held in early December and the district also met with parents that filed the lawsuit.

DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home

In three different area middle schools for the week of Jan. 3, there were announcements asking for any interested students/parents and detailing the steps for them to take. So far the school district has 17 total students that are interested to play ice hockey on a second team and that includes five females, Conrad wrote.

The district reached out to Penn State regarding the availability of ice time at the Pegula Ice Arena and was told that options are “extremally limited,” only allowing for an early morning session from 6:20 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. two days out of the week, the letter reads.

In early Dec., Judge Brann sided with the Plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit saying that the district did not help to accommodate them to play ice hockey after their team was disbanded. A preliminary injunction was also approved by Brann, something that only happens under certain circumstances.

Federal judge rules State College Area School District violated Title IX

The three female students along with their parents filed the lawsuit after tryouts were held in April and none of the players who made the final cut were female. The parents then argued that they were given “no specific reason” by the district in May after they already found enough personnel, including rink time, for another team.

The report to Judge Brann also detailed future steps the school district is taking. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the district held a meeting with the students/parents who responded with interest to the announcements in the middle schools.

“SCASD has demonstrated its compliance and support for the creation of a second Middle School ice hockey team, and will continue to take meaningful steps, within its capacity, in order to facilitate such,” Conrad wrote.

A District club sports policy is to be presented to the Board of School Directors on Jan. 23.

WTAJ

WTAJ

