Carolyn E. Chapman
Funeral services for Carolyn E. (Klein) Chapman, 90, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Church. Memorials may be given for the Humane Society. Van Dyk -Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty Deloris (Bales) Baker
Services for Betty Deloris (Bales) Baker will be held on Saturday, January 21st, at 11:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends at 10am, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made, in Betty’s name, to Suncrest Hospice or the John L. Lewis Memorial Museum.
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gilbert De Jong
Funeral services for Gilbert De Jong, 97, will be held Tuesday, January 24th, at 10:30 am at the Ebenezer Reformed Church, in Leighton. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Leighton. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon also at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Serenity House or Habitat for Humanity.
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
Steven Ross Jones
Services for Steven Ross Jones, 70, of Chariton will be held on Wednesday, January 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton with a luncheon and time of fellowship following the service. Memorials may be made to Steven’s family to be designated at a later date.
William “Bill” Ripperger
Services for William “Bill” Ripperger, age 82, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23th at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton. Visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m., Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at the Calvary Church in Chariton.
Indianola Chamber Dinner Theme “Our Time is Now”
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, the first in-person event since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News holding events like the annual chamber dinner are important for the community, and the theme this year is all about teaming together to move forward and grow commerce and tourism in the area.
American Legion Post 89 Recognizes Flag Essay Winners
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year, fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
Dailey and Vincent to Perform in Knoxville
Grammy Award Winners Dailey and Vincent will be performing in Knoxville at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. That would be Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent. The show is a Lori King Production with advance tickets selling for $35 and tickets at the door $45....
Michael Ray Quick
Visitation for Michael Ray Quick, 80, of Des Moines, will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with a committal following the visitation in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Simpson Honor Band Students
Indianola High School students participated in the Simpson College Honor Band last week. The ten students participating included:. The Simpson Honor Band festival allows students from many schools to come together and work with guest conductors, practicing throughout the day followed by performances later in the evening.
IN DEPTH: Little Panther Preschool
What do kids learn in preschool, and does preschool give them a head start to life?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Amy Taylor, Principal at West Elementary in Knoxville. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Continues Today
The Indianola Public Library is continuing SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Pella Wellness Consortium to Present Lyndsey Fennelly
The Pella Wellness Consortium is hosting Lyndsey Fennelly, a motivational speaker, former standout Iowa State University basketball player and successful businesswoman, to a conversation about her mental health journey. The event is at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Central College Graham Conference Center and open to the public and includes...
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, there is more to the event in Knoxville.
WeLIFT and Salvation Army Providing Space for Mobile Unit
WeLIFT Job Search Center has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Medically Oriented Gym helps with Therapy
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Pleasantville Hosts Cancer Crusher Against DSM Christian Tonight
Pleasantville is set to put on its Cancer Crusher Event tonight and the boys and girls basketball squads are looking to pull a couple of upsets and crush Des Moines Christian’s hopes in the West Central Conference. Both games will be huge challenges for the Trojans who the girls come in following a 53-31 loss to Van Meter on Tuesday. Pleasantville is currently 9th in the conference with a 2-8 record and are looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Lions. The boys meanwhile saw their six game winning streak end to the hands of Van Meter on Tuesday. Des Moines Christian stands 3rd in the conference, two games back of conference leader Van Meter, so a Pleasantville win would all but knock the Lions out of conference contention. It would also mean a huge turnaround from the previous meeting as Des Moines Christian won 77-28 back in December. The Lions will likely have an attitude as they were both drubbed by Pella on Tuesday. You can hear the play-by-play on kniakrls.com KNIA3 with the pregame at 6:00 and the girls game at 6:15.
