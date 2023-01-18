ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
KICK AM 1530

Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri

A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
MISSOURI STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
St. Joseph Post

Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri

Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois

An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?

If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
MISSOURI STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers

One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall

If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
IOWA STATE
B100

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
ILLINOIS STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy