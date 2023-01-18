Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri
A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
Not Meaning to Brag, But Sliced Bread Was Invented in Missouri
I've heard it said that no one likes a bragger. However, I've also heard it said that it isn't bragging if you can actually do it. With that in mind, I'm not meaning to brag, but sliced bread really was invented in Missouri and I can prove it. I saw...
Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri
Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Yes, Believe it Or Not, Jellyfish Have Been Spotted in Missouri
I had to do a double-take when I saw this, then spend hours doing research to confirm it. But, believe it or not, jellyfish really have been spotted in Missouri and it's not really as weird as you might think. I first saw KSN report on this wild jellyfish spotting...
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
bleedingheartland.com
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers
One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall
If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 1