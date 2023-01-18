How to order birth or death certificates online in Fresno County?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marcela Chavez
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) announced a partnership with Permitium an online vital record provider for residents to be able to order birth and death certificates online.

County officials say the website offers the public a self-service option to manage the process, payment, and issuance of these certificates online.

For both kinds of certificates outside Fresno County, people should contact the County in which the event took place by visiting the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Vital Records – County Registrars and Recorders webpage.

Officials remind the public that for new births it typically takes up to three to four weeks after a child is born to be able to order online while recent death certificates can take up to one to two weeks to become available online.

These certificates must be registered by the local registrar’s office and the CDPH Vital records prior to issuance.

The requirements online are the same as requesting records in person. Residents will need to pay the designated application fee, prove that they are qualified applicants , and upload a driver’s license, or state or federal valid ID.

Once the confirmation has been sent that the birth or death certificate has been shipped, the status of the order can be tracked on the Permitium website.

To order the certificates online, visit fresnocav.permitium.com , select the certificate you wish to purchase, and follow the instructions to complete the application.

For more information call (559) 600-3310 or visit fcdph.org/vitalstats

