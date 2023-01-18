Read full article on original website
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
NCIS Season 20: Who is Terrence O’Hara? (Dedication explained)
NCIS Season 20 brought us another dedication card. Many fans want to know who Terrence O’Hara was, and how he was connected to the show. TV shows tend to dedicate episodes to those who have passed on. There are times we know how the individuals were. Either they were actors on the series or they had major roles with the creation of the series. Then there are others who were directors, crew members, or elsewhere behind the scenes and not as well known.
David Boreanaz Shares Sweet Post After SEAL Team Got The Greenlight For Season 7
After SEAL Team's renewal, David Boreanaz shared a sweet message about the news.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
CW Cancels Most of Your Favorite Shows, Makes Deal with Saudi-Backed Golf League
The widely condemned Saudi Arabian government is making a push into American television.
NCIS Fans Can't Help But Hate E.J. Barrett's Character
Poor Sarah Jane Morris. The actor played Special Agent Erica Jane "E.J." Barrett over eight episodes on the long-running CBS series "NCIS." Despite her lengthy presence on the show, it appears she was not a fan favorite. The opposite, in fact, seems to be true. E.J. first appeared on "NCIS"...
'Outlander' Prequel 'Blood of My Blood' Greenlit at Starz
At the end of one era and the beginning of another, STARZ announced that the prequel to its popular drama series Outlander had been greenlit, just after the renewal announcement for season eight, which will also be the show's final season. Although fans of the show are in sorrow over the final season announcement, the fantasy drama series will return for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
‘A Million Little Things’ Showrunner & Creator Talk Crafting Final Season As ‘A Bookend’ To The Series; New Promo Bids Farewell
A Million Little Things is bidding farewell to its audience with a parallel to the first season, as the group begins to rally around a friend who is fighting for his life after a cancer diagnosis. During ABC‘s Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, showrunner Terrence Coli and executive producer DJ Nash discussed how they were planning to bring the series to a close. “It feels like a bookend,” said Coli, in reference to how the show began with Jon Dixon (played by Ron Livingston) dying by suicide in the pilot and its impact on his close friends. “The friend group...
NCIS: Los Angeles Is Ending After 14 Seasons, And CBS Promises a 'Big Sendoff'
NCIS: Los Angeles will conclude at the end of the current season, so what does CBS have in store?
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
